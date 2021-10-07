Sports
Prepare football capsules for week 8 | Secondary schools
Another new weather forecast for Friday with rain and poor conditions has led many schools to move their football matches to Thursday this week.
SouthWest Edgecombe and Rocky Mount Academy are off this week.
Let’s get to Thursday’s Week 8 matchups.
Roanoke Rapids (4-2) at Rocky Mount High (4-2)
Kick-off: 6.30 pm Thursday
Last week: RMH defeated Nash Central 21-8. Roanoke Rapids lost to Northern Nash, 42-17.
The match up: The Rocky Mount High defense will focus on the Yellowjackets running game as Austin Geary has 620 rushing yards and eight touchdowns and Matthew Macnichol has 430 yards and six touchdowns. The Gryphons were dominant during their three-game win streak, with six, six and eight points in three games. They have only awarded more than 14 points once (27 in a loss to Edenton Holmes). The RMH offense is balanced with quarterback Stephon Jones finding eight different receivers this season, and a running game that netted 10 touchdowns. Roanoke Rapids opened the season with four straight wins before facing the 3-A programs in the Big East Conference. The Yellowjackets have suffered consecutive losses in Southern Nash and Northern Nash, scoring a total of 31 points in those games. In the previous four games, Roanoke Rapids has scored a whopping 35 points in any game.
Nash Central (3-3) in North Nash (5-1)
Kick-off: 6.30 pm Thursday
Last week: Nash Central lost to Rocky Mount High, 21-8. Northern Nash defeated Roanoke Rapids 42-17.
The match up: The strength of Nash Centrals is its defense. Eliminating an lopsided loss for Smithfield-Selma and his offense spread, the Bulldogs havent allowed more than 21 points in any game this season. The Bulldogs have not lost any consecutive games yet. Northern Nash has a three-game winning streak. The Knights have scored at least 41 points in each of those wins. Northern Nash quarterback Keno Jones has thrown 787 yards and nine touchdowns. Jones also rushed for 10 touchdowns. Running RJ Loring leads the Knights with 776 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.
Tarboro (6-1) at South Creek (0-5)
Last week: Tarboro defeated Gates County 42-8. South Creek lost to Bertie, 28-16.
The match up: The Tarboros-dominated running game is once again propelling the team as it has now won six games in a row. The Vikings rushed 1,956 yards and 30 touchdowns in seven games. Tobias Joyner leads the way with 665 yards and seven touchdowns, while Jamarion Dozier (312 yards) and Trevon White (303) have each scored six rushing touchdowns. Jayshun Higgs is right behind that trio with 248 rushing yards and five scores. Meanwhile, quarterback Omarion Lewis is 9 out of 21 passing with four touchdown passes. Lewis also rushed for three scores and 131 yards. In defense, NiZavion Black has five of the Vikings’ 11 bags this season.
Faith Christian (3-1) at John Paul II Catholic (4-1)
Last week: FCS lost to Parrott Academy, 54-14. John Paul defeated Rocky Mount Academy, 44-36.
The match up: FCS suffered its first loss of the season last week. The Patriots scored 14 points last week after averaging 40.6 points over their first three games. Deanthony Joyner is the only runner for FCS with more than 100 yards. The senior has 744 yards and nine touchdowns. John Paul II has won three consecutive matches. The Saints rushed 1,736 yards and 24 touchdowns, led by a pair of runners with at least 629 yards. Justin Biggs (629 yards and 7 touchdowns) and Rion Roseborough (751, 10 touchdowns) lead the Saints.
