Tennis-Murray pleads online to help find stolen wedding ring





(Reuters) Airing his sweaty tennis shoes outside a hotel room in California has brought Andy Murray into trouble at home after the shoes were stolen along with his wedding ring tied to one of the shoelaces. Murray, who married Kim Sears in 2015, has been sporting his wedding ring on one of his laces ever since, doing so when he took part in a practice session prior to his opener in the Indian Wells tournament against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino. The theft prompted the Scot to post a video plea on Twitter on Thursday in an attempt to get the ring back. Last night after dinner in Indian Wells I got back in the car to get back to the hotel and it didn’t smell great. I left my tennis shoes there, it’s been 38-39 degrees so the shoes are damp, sweaty and smelly, Murray said in the video. I decided when I got back to the hotel that the shoes needed some air, I needed to dry them out a bit. I don’t have a balcony in my room and didn’t want to leave them in my room to make the room smelly. So I thought I’d leave the shoes under the car overnight. When I got back to the car in the morning, the shoes were gone. I had to go to a local pro shop to buy different shoes than what I normally wear which is not the end of the world but not ideal. I was preparing for my practice when my physio said to me where is your wedding ring? And I was like oh no. So yes, my ring was stolen too. Needless to say I’m in the bad books at home so I want to try and find it. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Potter)

