Accidental piece of home helps La Salle hockey star Sofia Pla to impress

In La Salle hockey star Sofia Plas own words, she is a sportswoman.

Back home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, besides playing hockey since the age of 5, Pla played tennis and football.

I went from playing tennis and being alone and not knowing how to deal with those feelings if I lost a match, to playing football, which is not a common sport for women in Argentina, Pla said of growing up in Argentina. That was a really hard part, but really fun.

While she enjoyed those sports, field hockey was her true passion. As she tells it, women’s hockey is the most common sport in Argentina. So if you had to pick a sport, it was hockey… When I was 5 I went to a game at a rugby club, and usually rugby clubs have hockey teams too, and there was a hockey team standing around… and my dad saw it and he signed me and my sister in and we started there.

Around age 14, she knew she wanted to come to the United States for her education, and said, I knew I wanted that experience of living alone and going to another country. Argentina’s economy hasn’t fared very well in recent years, so teens and young adults leave the country whenever they get the chance, so it was a pretty big deal for me.

That was indeed a big problem, since her upbringing in Argentina was idyllic by many standards.

I love Argentina, it’s my passion, my country, she said. To be honest, in Argentina, I am really privileged. My parents are pretty good at their jobs, so I had a really nice childhood. I went to a private school, I know English, which is a real privilege. I have a sister and a brother… At school I had many friends. I could travel.

I have a lot of support and passion from my family, they are really passionate people, they are always there for me. That made me who I am.

But ultimately the desire to travel and study in the US prevailed. The next big step was choosing true exactly where she wanted to go, and La Salle won her for many reasons.

Said Pla: I was not interested in going to a big school, I think you get lost around it. Here in La Salle I get an email after every game [the athletics department] congratulate me, and you feel like people recognize you. La Salle feels like a family. Although I don’t know half of the students here, you’ll get there, and the sense of community La Salle has and portrayed when I was looking for colleges caught my eye.

Another serendipitous advantage of committing La Salle was the head coach of the hockey program. Pla originally joined when MaKayla Hancock was in charge, but following Hancock’s resignation in June this year, a new coach was announced, Martu Loncarica, also from Buenos Aires.

Speaking about having a coach with the same background, Pla said: For me it’s everything. When [Hancock] told us she wouldn’t be able to be with us anymore i was so scared because i was recruited by her and i trusted her with my whole process and it was all i knew. Then I met Martu, and it was great. I was so surprised that an Argentinian coached me, because what are the chances? They are quite low! How many Argentinian hockey coaches are there in the US?…It’s a bit like home, it helps me…having her makes it very easy for me. When I came to the US I wasn’t expected to adapt so quickly, and I think Martu is one of the things that made me do well.

Loncarica echoes this sentiment, as she had a similar experience when she came to the US to play hockey for Syracuse. She has taken the freshman under her wing and has made a mission to help her adapt as best she can to her new environment.

I’ve been really lucky with Sofia, Loncarica said. Were both Argentinian, we have similar backgrounds. We actually live 10 minutes apart in Argentina, so we have a pretty good understanding of how our brains work. We immediately have a different kind of understanding and connection.

They were both pretty outspoken, outgoing, so I have a pretty good idea of ​​how she navigates through all these new experiences. Knowing that makes it easy for me to guide her through what she’s experiencing and to be super supportive with how she’s adjusting to this new experience.

In addition to connecting on a personal level, Loncarica emphasized how important Pla has become to her team. Pla currently leads the Atlantic 10 in goals, shots on target and overall points (keep in mind she is a defender), and has already become a vital part of the Loncaricas team.

Not only does she find a way to score, but she’s pretty crucial to our defense, Loncarica explained. She is quite vocal and calm in the back field. She’s been key to our distribution in the back, which I think is sometimes overlooked just because, you know, you don’t get stats from defending or distributing. She’s a pretty complete player, a good teammate and wants everyone to do well, not just herself.

Pla is still a real newcomer and she knows she has plenty of time to achieve the goals to further improve the hockey program and later win an A10 championship. Still, it hasn’t stopped her from doing everything she can to present herself positively in this new era of hockey in La Salle.

She has the tactical and technical acumen and the capacity, Loncarica said. Players also look to her for answers.

She is a beautiful vocal leader on and off the field. She is very passionate so she cares a lot about her. She is very happy. She will always bring energy and joy to a group of people, and you will notice her presence immediately. She is a very hard worker.

For Pla, it’s a little more difficult to describe herself and recognize the gravity of her early impact on the team. But just as she finds a way to score from the back line, she finds a way to let people know what she’s about.

perseverance i guess [is a good descriptor]. I’m the kind of person where, if I don’t get it the first time, I eventually get it and I don’t stop until I get it.

For example, Loncarica tells of a time when the team had to deal with 20 million APCs [attack penalty corners] and Pla had many chances to score, but she didn’t get them. It was a difficult game, the defense was very tight and he just didn’t want to go in. Right after 70 minutes of play she was quite angry and she got the ball back and went to practice on her own, and she did it for a decent game. piece of time. If she wants something, she’ll probably get it, and that’s pretty powerful.

Pla continues, I’m pretty funny

It is at this point that Loncarica intervenes, You think you’re funny!

I’m funny, Martu! Pla insists, with a flick of the finger. I think when I’m in a good mood I have a good energy and I like to share that with my friends and with the whole team. I like not to be the center of attention, but to make others happy.

All in all, don’t let its small stature and sunny disposition fool you. Sofia Pla means it. It’s obvious when she’s on the pitch, constantly chasing the ball and fighting for the ball, but it’s also obvious when the game is over and her coach is the only one around to hear her pronounce a championship title.

She told me in the past, by my senior year, Martu, and she was dead serious, will we win a championship! I’m telling you, I’m telling you. She speaks with conviction and she acts in a way that she will do what she says.