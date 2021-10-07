Two Nisini technicians at Euro Trigames. Peppe Cobisi and Angelo D’Auria at the International Games for Athletes with Down Syndrome





A long line of athletes marched through the streets of Ferrara on Tuesday for the opening ceremony of the Suds Open Euro Trigames, an international competition featuring athletes with Down syndrome from 17 countries in eight different disciplines. For the first time, two Nisini technicians were part of the crew of the Italian national team at the same time. They are Giuseppe Copesi and Angelo Doria, both technicians of the Italian Federation of Sports with Disabilities, for tennis and futsal respectively. Euro TriGames can certainly be considered as a world championship. The The first and most important international event after the restrictions imposed by the epidemic. There are 17 delegations, including the United States, 300 athletes and 150 escorts. The event is aimed at athletes with Down syndrome who are given the opportunity to compare themselves with their peers. The president of the Emilia-Romagna region, Stefano Bonaccini, took part in the ceremony and a message was sent from the 2021 summer champions such as Tampere, Torto and Bellinelli. We are proud to be part of the national team. A unique experience to be able to walk through the streets of the city to the applause of the people. We will definitely be fighting for the medals, but we have already won the most important medal with this great move, says Peppe Cobisi, support teacher and tennis technician at Fit and Fisdir. The specialties of EuroTriggers are tennis, futsal, judo, swimming, synchronized swimming, basketball, table tennis and athletics. Angelo Doria added: This event represents the beautiful face of sports, the face of children with Down syndrome. Pure sport, without malice and honesty. sIt is with great pride that we transport Caltanissetta all over the world. Technician Nisyan is a social psychologist He also brought two athletes from the Asd Vita Nova onloop from Caltanissetta to Ferrara. The boys have arrived with the teams and will be in Ferrara for the next eight days. Sport helps to progress in relationships and kinesthetics. “It is definitely an all-round activity,” confirms the national coach of the quintet.

