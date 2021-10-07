Here’s a look at the Bruins’ likely opening night

Bruins

Brad Marchand talks to Taylor Hall during the first period of the preseason game against the Flyers. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The preseason is nearing its end, and the Boston Bruins usually have their opening night lineup penciled in for October 16.

Apart from Jack Studnicka and Charlie Coyle fighting for second-line minutes, the Bruins had settled most of their four scoring lines and three defensive pairs en route to Wednesday’s exhibition final against the Washington Capitals. Barring injuries, this is what Bruce Cassidy’s depth chart looks like in a week from Saturday against the Dallas Stars.

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

What needs to be said that hasn’t already been in regards to one of the top lines of the National Hockey League? After all, they have a 100-point threat (Marchand), a perpetual Selke finalist (Bergeron) and a potential goalscorer of 50 (Pastrnak).

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith

Coyle came in as the favorite to replace David Krejci’s void in the middle. Following off-season knee surgery, the Weymouth-born forward will get his first second-line crack on Wednesday with Hall and Smith.

But will this second-line trio remain intact throughout the regular season? Studnicka barely looked out of place in his two go-arounds with Hall and Smith. The 2017 second round roster could kick off the year in Providence in a starring role for the Baby B’s after an impressive training camp. But assuming he picks up where he left off, Studnicka remains an ideal long-term option for Line 2 service at the big club.

Jake DeBrusk-Erik Haula-Nick Foligno

DeBrusk barely had a guaranteed spot in the worst season of his career. He has shown early flashes of a revival season, scoring goals in each of his two preseason appearances.

Veteran newcomers Erik Haula and Nick Foligno provided DeBrusk with a new perspective. The 2015 first round roster showed a solid drive to the net and a keen pursuit of pucks down the boards, two traits he struggled with a year ago. That should fit in well with Hala’s two-sided presence and Foligno’s work ethic.

Studnicka’s presence could break the DeBrusk-Haula-Foligno trio down the road — assuming Coyle slides to the third line. However, given their appearances at the camp, the Bruins needn’t worry about scratching DeBrusk, Haula or Foligno to join a roster spot for Studnicka.

Trent Frederic-Tomas Nosek-Curtis Lazar

Even a solid fourth line has high annual roster revenue. The Bruins re-entered that area after Sean Kuraly left for his hometown of Columbus.

Tomas Nosek is from Vegas fresh off a career year (8 goals, 10 assists in 38 games in 2021). Curtis Lazar has had a year after arriving from Buffalo on last season’s trading deadline. Trent Frederic became an early fan favorite for his edgy hockey brand – as Tom Wilson and Brendan Lemieux can attest – while barely crossing the proverbial thin line.

Nosek and Lazar adapt their fourth-line energy role—with the occasional scoring touch—to an offensive from T. Frederic still has question marks, but his physical involvement remains key to rounding out this new fourth trio.

Wagner, a regular in the fourth line from last year, is entering the season as the de facto 13th forward.

The Walpole native admittedly struggled with anxiety during a pandemic-shortened season in 2021. Wagner entered training camp with a fresh mind after his summer wedding. He will no doubt have the support of his colleagues and the fans when Cassidy gives him an energy boost in the fourth line.

Derek Forbort-Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk spent most of last year in a de facto top couple role following the departure of Zdeno Chara. The Bruins won’t shy away from re-pairing Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy when they need an offensive spark.

For the most part, though, they’ll put Derek Forbort in the top pair. The Bruins signed Forbort for his punishing murder and staying home. What he lacks in offensive production Forbort makes up for as a minute-eating defender. He finished his 2021 Winnipeg stint with the highest average time on ice (2:43 per game) and the third-highest average ice time of all Jets blue-liners (20:45).

Forbort’s defensive first presence is a good addition to McAvoy’s transitional play. They may not be the best defensive pair in hockey, but opponents will struggle to score on Forbort and McAvoy at 5v5.

Mike Reilly-Brandon Carlos

Carlo’s injury in Game 3 of the second-round Bruins-Islanders match left a seepage effect on Boston’s blue line. Cassidy’s gang struggled immensely as Connor Clifton and Jeremy Lauzon struggled to fit into a top four role.

The Bruins now have Carlo back in the fold after the Colorado Springs-born blueliner signed a new six-year contract during the off-season. They can’t afford to lose Carlo to a significant injury, given the organizational defensive depth remains a little suspect. He’s adept at skating in a shutdown pair or complimenting a puck-moving blue liner.

Like his partnership with Torey Krug, Carlo will once again have an offensive blueliner to work with in Mike Reilly. The pair showed solid chemistry in the short time they skated together after Reilly’s arrival from Ottawa on the trade deadline. They have a whole season to complement and adapt to each other.

Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton

Cassidy sometimes used this undersized pair during the 2019 run to the Stanley Cup final. Sometimes they ran into a size difference, but that didn’t hinder the Grzelcyk-Clifton clutch. A unique blend of Grzelcyk’s puck-moving skills and Clifton’s passionate work ethic make for a rather intriguing dynamic in Boston’s defensive core.

Additional defenders: John Moore and Jakub Zboril

Chara’s departure a season ago created an opportunity for some of the younger defenders. Zboril found himself in the mix, earning a spot on opening night, but fell out of favor later in the year thanks to his turnover and struggle to adapt defensively to a more physical NHL game. Starting the year as a regular press will at least give Zboril a different perspective than staying in Providence at this point in his career.

The Bruins took a bit of a risk signing Moore on a five-year deal in the off-season of 2018. The experienced blueliner had hardly any chances to show his potential due to injuries. Still, Moore’s perseverance made for a feel-good story during the camp. He will enter the regular season as the team’s de facto seventh defender.

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

The Bruins may revisit Tuukka Rask’s situation as his recovery from off-season hip surgery progresses. That uncertainty, however, led to the signing of another former Buffalo Saber in Ullmark to a five-year deal.

Ullmark was a rare bright spot for the humble Sabers a year ago, averaging 2.63 goals conceded, saving 0.917 and scoring 9-6-3 in 20 appearances. But Swayman, fresh off a stellar 10-game run last season, picked up where he left off and outperformed Ullmark during camp. Even as Ullmark bounces back into Wednesday’s preseason finale, Swayman has done more than enough to secure an opening night.