The state of each Hockey East men’s team – The Daily Free Press





The Boston University men’s hockey team is about to start another exciting season. Meet the BU and its Hockey East competitors with one pre-season observation for each team. For a full preview of Hockey East and coverage of every game this season, visit the Boston Hockey Blog, home of The Daily Free Presss BU hockey coverage. Boston College (#7 in US College Hockey Online Preseason Rankings) Last year, BC said goodbye to just three graduating seniors. However, they also lost top scorer Matt Boldy and starting goalkeeper Spencer Knight. Senior forwards Jack McBain and captain Marc McLaughlin were among the Eagles’ top scorers last season and will lead the forefront of their teams next season. Boston University (No. 10) BU welcomes a nearly identical roster from last year, with the notable exception of Hobey Baker Award finalist David Farrance leaving for the Nashville Predators. BU welcomes only five freshmen and will say goodbye to only three seniors at the end of the year. Assistant Captain Ty Amonte is joined by his younger brother Tristan. University of Connecticut The only real notable loss of the off-season is senior defender Adam Karashik. His loss will be felt on and off the ice. While also serving as captain, Karashik produced nine points in 23 games. All eyes will be on Darion Hanson, a Union College graduate student goalkeeper, who is filling the net following the departure of Tomas Vomacka, who played all 23 games for the Huskies last season. University of Maine With just three freshmen incoming, the Black Bears are one of the more experienced teams in Hockey East. One player to watch would be Adam Dawe. The undersized senior forward led Maine by 14 points in 16 games last year. University of Massachusetts Amherst (No. 1) The Minutemen won both the Hockey East Tournament and the NCAA Tournament last season. UMass lost six seniors last year, most notably top scorers Oliver Chau and Jake Gaudet. The most notable loss, however, is goalkeeper Filip Lindberg, who left on a two-year entry-level contract with the Penguins. University of Massachusetts Lowell The Riverhawks are eager to build on a surprising streak in the Hockey East Tournament with a roster very different from their 2020-21 squad. With 14 skaters who are either freshmen or sophomores, the Riverhawks will rely on the leadership of Senior Captain Lucas Condotta and Deputy Captains Reid Stefanson and Jon McDonald. Merrimack College With a high percentage of their roster as juniors, the Merrimacks core is poised to come into its own with a return to normalcy for this group, where many have not played a traditional college hockey season. As a team that struggled to produce offensively last year, the Warriors will rely on a maturing core led by forwards Filip Forsmark, Alex Jeffries and Liam Walsh. University of New Hampshire The Wildcats suffered just a few notable losses from last year’s team. Top striker Angus Croonshank has left for the Ottawa Senators system and senior assistant Captain Patrick Grasso will play for the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. Senior goalkeeper Mike Robinson will be up and down again this season after making 21 appearances last year. Northeastern University The Huskies have notable freshmen from the US National Development Program, including forwards Jack Hughes and Ryan St. Louis, son of NHL legend Martin St. Louis. Also in his first minutes with the Huskies this year will be goalkeeper Devon Levi, a star for Team Canada at last year’s World Junior Championship. Providence College The brothers welcome six new freshmen to the team, three of whom are NHL conscripts. Transfer graduate student goalkeeper Austin Cain will join senior Jimmy Scannell and junior Jaxson Stauber. During Staubers’ impressive 2020-21 campaign, he posted a save rate of 0.916 and an average of 2.24 goals. University of Vermont The Catamounts have experienced a major roster turn since last season. Vermont will have to rely on the leadership of junior captain Andrew Lucas and assistant captains Carter Long, Jacques Bouquot and William Lemay to get the Catamounts off to a good start.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyfreepress.com/2021/10/07/the-state-of-each-hockey-east-mens-team/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos