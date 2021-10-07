White Sox-Astros ALDS: Tony La Russa, Dusty Baker MLB’s Oldest Skippers Had To Clash Again

HOUSTON Which manager has the advantage in this best-of-five playoff series between the White Sox and Astros starting Thursday at Minute Maid Park?

Is it the old man?

Or is it that other old man?

Sorry, but it’s so hard to think about the Sox Tony La Russa and the Astros Dusty Baker without also thinking about how long they’ve been at this. They have 58 seasons of Major League management between them. Not to mention 149 years of life.

How unusual is it for two skippers in their 70s to compete against each other in the play-offs?

Put it this way, folks: you’re watching history unfold.

We might as well call this series That 70s Show. Hey, that sounds smart, don’t you think?

What a bunch of managers. What a rivalry they have had over the years. And what a bond they share in 2021, because together, whoever wins and whoever goes home, they pack a punch for old-schoolers everywhere.

I enjoy managing against Tony, but the way I look at it, he also manages it against me, said Baker, 72, Wednesday, perhaps not feeling the seriousness and depth of the aforementioned band. How come you didn’t? [ask about] is it so?

Frankly, La Russa, who turned 77 Monday, didn’t really buy the premise either.

Bond? he said. I think [Baker] would agree that our bond is that we have two excellent teams, and if we had both led teams that were not so excellent we would be watching on TV. So I think it’s important to recognize our good fortune to be involved with these two teams.

That’s fine, they don’t have to play along. Besides, they are mostly friends or at least on friendly terms, although they wanted to wring each other’s necks.

Who can forget the images of La Russa and Baker grinning, screaming and swearing to each other from the Cardinals and Cubs dugouts respectively? Things got a little crazy in Bakers’ inaugural season in September 2003 with the Cubs in the fourth game of a critical five-game run at Wrigley Field. Starting pitchers Matt Clement and Dan Haren knocked each other down. La Russa and Baker took turns taking grandstanding for the home-plate umpire. Then the war of words boiled over, with Baker in particular giving lip readers a red-hot array of reasons to blush.

Baker compared La Russa to a bully, even as the Cubs won four out of five en route to a division title.

No one bullies me except my dad and Bob Gibson and a bully I had in grade school, Baker told reporters. And I grew bigger than him, so he couldn’t bully me anymore.

It wasn’t the only argument between the two managers. In the 2002 National League Championship series, La Russa with the Cardinals and Baker still with the Giants, they yelled at each other for pitches and show-em-up shows, you know, old-fashioned stuff.

There was a nasty brawl in 2010 between the Cardinals and Reds, while Baker managed in Cincinnati, and the two men had to be physically separated by players and coaches. More finger pointing. More in-your-face profanity. More anything but friendly competition.

We had a really good relationship

said LaRussa. The only time there was a problem is when you’re in the same division and you’re playing against each other. He’s for his team, I’m for my team and sometimes the sparks fly.

And sometimes a friendly rival stabs a fellow manager in the back. That’s what La Russa claimed on national radio in 2012 that Baker had done. A year after La Russa retired, the NL led All-Star team and Reds had left Johnny Cueto and Brandon Phillips off the roster. Baker claimed a double punch from the Cincinnati fight. La Russa said he felt betrayed by Baker’s comments.

Either way, tensions can flare between the Sox and Astros. And if they do, their managers are probably right in the middle of it. Who are we kidding? La Russa and Baker will love it.

One man, La Russa, the only active Hall of Fame manager of games, is second on the all-time win list with 2,821. He’s back with the Sox, who he started over 40 years ago, and looking for his fourth World Series title.

Coming back, it’s like Fantasy Island, he said, a reference that would have been more culturally relevant, well, more than 40 years ago. I never thought I would get this chance, especially because the club is so good.

And the other man, Baker, on the precipice of 2,000 management wins, is trying to do to the Astros what he hasn’t done to any team since he was an All-Star leftfielder for the 1981 Dodgers: win a World Series.

My confidence level is complete, he said. It’s on top. I mean, my confidence level doesn’t come from me. It comes from above. I am one of the luckiest guys in the world. I was brought here for this and we got the chance to do something amazing.

Not if he doesn’t stare down his buddy (or is it bully?) La Russa, and that would just be a start.

The way I look at it, Baker said, if it’s going to happen, the Lord wants me to get it. If not, it’s still been good.

[But] you know how i feel inside. I need it. I must have it.

La Russa isn’t about to give it up just like that.

Baker and La Russa were actually teammates for a very short stretch in Atlanta in 1971. La Russas’ major league clock was slowly going down, even though he didn’t know it already and would spend a few more seasons trying to clear the bushes. beat to make it back. The baker’s clock was just starting to tick.

When I saw Dusty I went, Man, he’s really good and I’m really bad, said La Russa. That’s what I remember.

They kind of reunited in Oakland in 1986 after the Sox fired La Russa midway through the season and the Ash who jettisoned Jackie Moore picked him up. Baker was in his last breath as a player and would be coaching before he knew it.

Well, get a load of it now.

An old man.

And another old man.

That they’re still with this thing and here at the same time is damn cool. It doesn’t matter who wins and who goes home.