Southwest Missouri High School Football Schedule, Picks for October 8

Make no mistake: There hasn’t been a greater week and there may not be a greater week this high school football season than the one on Friday night.

Week 7 brings plenty of big matches that will decide conference championships and district seedlings. There are also rivalries and opportunities for some of the best stories in the Ozarks to get even better.

This week, we’re changing our approach to how we live up to our high school football predictions. We’ll have more game previews and key storylines from this week in a story later this week.

More:Takeaways from Week 6 of Southwest Missouri High School Football

Since week 3 of the season I am 104-16 and last week 25-4 in the selection.

Here’s a look at the best games in Week 7 and how I think they’ll end:

Glendale at Kickapoo

Kickapoo’s won three of its last four games and gets big performance from star-wide receiver Zaide Lowery. Still, not many teams have talent at Glendale’s level and that should be able to sort things out. My choice: Glendale

Missouri Soldier in Central

The feel-good story of the year is Central’s success with two wins after just a few years without. His opponent this week, Missouri Military, averages four points per game as the Bulldogs play their best football in years.My choice: Central

Carl Junction at Republic

Both the Bulldogs and Tigers have been in the center of the COC and have battled the top four contenders. Republic has been a bit more consistent on both sides of the ball, even against some of the better teams, and seems to be the favorite to go into this game.My choice: Republic

Branson at Willard

Willard is still looking for his first win of the season, while Branson had some success against some teams at the bottom of the league. Branson’s attack will be the difference as it averages 18 points per game and has had some success, while Willard has scored 14 points in the past three weeks combined.My choice: Branson

Webb City in Nixa

This is a must-win for Nixa as it has only one defeat left in the Central Ozark Conference. Last week’s performance against Ozark wasn’t very impressive because the Eagles turned it around way too much. Still, the defense has been dominant, not giving up more than 21 points since Week 2, and Spencer Ward is proving to be a star.

Webb City have played at a high level all season outside of the 42-14 defeat in Carthage. The Cardinals have never been defeated by the Eagles.My choice: Nixa

Fair Grove in Buffalo

Buffalo flew a bit under the radar after a week 1 loss at Ava. It won the next four games before losing to Butler last week. An upset against Fair Grove, which averages 48.7 points per game and is one of the best teams in the state, is a tough question.My choice: Fair Grove

Hollister in Logan Rogersville

Hollister was rolling to a loss Sunday against Aurora in what could have been the actual Big 8 East title game. Logan-Rogersville has won the last three and has had success on both sides. The Tigers have been a bit more consistent this season, playing better against better opponents. My pick: Hollister

Camdenton and Lebanon

For perhaps the third week in a row, Lebanon is playing in an Ozark Conference championship game. The Lakers are still in the mix with just one loss to West Plains, while quarterback Bear Shore has put in big numbers throughout the year. Lebanon is arguably the most disciplined team in the area and was able to beat opponents when needed.My choice: Lebanon

Marshfield at Aurora

Both teams need these as Aurora can get closer to finishing the Big 8 East with a win or Marshfield can stay alive and make things really interesting with a dub. Aurora has one of the more experienced teams in the area, while Marshfield has been a newcomer with standouts including Bryant Bull and Dayvion Harris, both putting in big numbers.My choice: Aurora

Carthage at Joplin

This could well be the game of the year as both COC teams come in undefeated in search of a conference title. If Joplin wins, the COC is as good as theirs. If Carthage wins, it still has a week 9 match against Nixa. Carthage is led by one of the top two-way players in the state in Luke Gall, while Joplin quarterback Always Wright was the most influential player in southwestern Missouri this season.

The difference? The Carthage defense has not allowed more than 14 points in any game this season. Joplin’s defense has been very good lately. Which one lasts?My choice: Carthage

Thayer at Ava

The best game outside the Joplin area? Watch the one go down in Ava with two of the best teams in the region going head to head. Ava has yet to face a very exciting match as Thayer lost to Hayti, one of the state’s top teams in Week 1. Since then, the Bobcats have been rolled by just about everyone.My choice: Ava

Catholic on Mount Vernon

One of these two teams will finally get its first win of the season this week. The Mountaineers average just over seven points while allowing nearly 37 points. The Fightin’ Irish have shown glimpses of success offensively, but have never been too consistent. Catholic wide receiver Liam O’Reilly could be the difference.My choice: Catholic

Other area games

Choices are in bold

Park view @ West Plains

bolivar @ Hillcrest

@ Hillcrest neosho @ Ozark

Carl Junction @ Republic

forsyth @ Strafford

Waynesville @ rolla

Nevada east of Newton

east of Newton cane spring at McDonald County

at McDonald County Ash Grove at Clever

at Clever Marionville at Sarcoxia

at Sarcoxia Pierce City at Agape

at Agape Lamar at Monet

at Monet Cassville on Seneca

Mountain Grove at Salem

at Salem Mountain View Freedom at Cabool

at Cabool El Dorado Springs at Sherwood

Houston at Willow springs

Stockton on Diamond

Skyline at Lighthouse

at Lighthouse Lockwood at St. Paul

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist for the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at:[email protected]or Twitter on@WyattWheeler_NL. He is also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio on weekdays from 4-6pm