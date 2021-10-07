Women’s and men’s hockey add new faces to coaching staff – The Daily Free Press

There are a number of new faces on Commonwealth Avenue this season for both women’s and men’s hockey. With the addition of Kerstin Matthews and Mollie Fitzpatrick at the Walter Brown Arena and the arrival of Jay Pandolfo at the Agganis Arena, the Boston University hockey program has gotten some real talent behind the bench.

Matthews and Fitzpatrick fill the shoes of Tara Watchorn and Liz Keady Norton, who left their positions on the women’s team this summer to take head coach roles at Stonehill College and Dartmouth College, respectively.

It’s a bit of a homecoming for Matthews who, with current head coach Brian Durocher, transitioned the women’s team into a Division I level program during her time at BU from 2003-08. Thirteen years later, she’s back for more.

One of the main reasons I wanted to come back to Comm Ave. is the support the BU gives to its hockey program, Matthews said. There’s nothing better than being in a school that supports hockey like Boston University does.

Matthews has another full circle moment on her agenda. A graduate of Providence College and senior year captain of the hockey team, Shell returns to her alma mater as a Terrier instead of a Brother on October 31. Reflecting on her return to Hockey East, Matthews expressed appreciation for the history of the league she once played in and now coaches in.

Carrying that tradition with you every day reminds you how far the women’s game has come and how far it continues to push, she said.

Fitzpatrick, the new women’s assistant coach, sees BU with a fresh look as she comes to the program after six seasons at Norwich University, where she helped lead her squad to four straight NCAA tournaments. After that success, Fitzpatrick said she was at a place in her life where she was ready to take the next step in her career.

BU is a place that I know can be super successful. For me it was like: Okay, how can I do what I’ve done at the university level, at the Division 3 level, and see if it can be transferred to the Division 1 level, she said, and I had it lucky to be given this opportunity.

In terms of her coaching style, Fitzpatrick said she is a players coach. She said she believes players in all capacities of the game and life must be supported to succeed.

I put my head on the pillow and go, great, Fitzpatrick said, thinking about how she wants to feel at the end of each day. I’ve done everything for them to the best of my ability, whether that’s advocating for them, or pushing them, or having those hard conversations.

Durocher expressed his excitement for his new coaching staff at a post-game press conference on October 1. He spoke specifically about how Fitzpatrick’s past will positively impact the future of BU women’s hockey.

Mollie [Fitzpatrick] is someone who has eight or nine years of experience and has been successful everywhere, he said. Having that success and being with other good coaches who have taught her will only help us, and I see good karma, good chemistry with the team.

On the men’s side, they had a major hire in the absence of head coach Paul Pearl, who left this summer to take the leadership position at Cushing Academy. This season sits alongside head coach Albie OConnell, Pandolfo, the former captain of the 1995-96 Terrier team who spent the past five years as an assistant coach for the Boston Bruins after a successful career in the NHL.

Pandolfo could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

Having an NHL veteran and a former leader of the favorite hometown Bruins brings new excitement to the BU men’s locker room.

Plus, after playing for his team and being captain, Pandolfo knows a thing or two about Terrier pride and what it means to don the scarlet and white jersey night in, night out. The new assistant head coach is now on the other side of things.

OConnell had only good things to say about Pandolfo at a post-game press conference on October 2.

He is professional in everything he does, OConnell said. He has a good mind for the game, he is a very good coach. He is also quite light. Guys really like him, and it’s pretty exciting to see not just Jay but Doug. to have [Friedman] also on the couch.

Friedman is the men’s director of hockey operations and was also hired this summer. Friedman, who was a BU team captain in 94 before graduating, was teammates with Pandolfo as a Terrier.

Matthews, Fitzpatrick and Pandolfo will all see regular season action with the Terriers this weekend as the men’s team opens its season against the University of Connecticut, and the women’s team looks to continue its winning streak against Northeastern University.