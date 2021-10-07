Women’s TT Club and Gurukul Global Club players win the titles





Chandigarh, October 7 (UNI) Players Table Tennis Club won the Women’s Championship title by beating DAV Club in a closely fought match by scoring 3-1 in the final of the 34th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championship-2021 for Sardar Gurmeet Singh Grewal Memorial Trophy, here on Thursday. Pareen started their win by winning her first match against Paavan. However, Kalyani lost her match to Pelf, while Deevanshi got the better one from Kriti to give her team leader (2-1). In the fourth game, despite good resistance from Paavan, Kalyani won and led her team to the title. In the men’s team final, Gurukul Global Club won the men’s league title by beating Veterans Table Tennis Club with a set score of 3-1. Pawan Singh started their win by winning the first match against Abhishek followed by Arnav who kept the lead and won against Saurabh. In the third match, however, Vikas lost to Darrel Phillips, but Arnav again won his next match and led his team to a clear victory by set score 3-1. Women’s Team Championship Semi-finals: Players Table Tennis Club defeated St. Soldiers Club 3-1 (Kalyani defeated Teetiksha 11-7, 11-8, 11-8, Pareen lost to Vani 8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 7-11, 9- 11, Mansi defeated Hasrat 11-6, 8-11, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8, d) Kalyani defeated Vani (11-7, 11-8, 11-8). DAV Club defeated TT Smashers 3-0 (Paavan defeated Cherrish 11-7, 8-11, 11-8, 11-8, Pelf defeated Priyanshi 11-8, 11-8, 11-7, Kirti defeated Shikha (11- 6), 11-8, 11-9). Last Players Table Tennis Club defeated DAV Club 3-1 (Pareen defeated Paavan 11-9, 11-7, 11-8, Kalyani lost to Pelf 8-11, 9-11, 7-11, Deevanshi defeated Kriti 11-8, 11 ) -9, 11-7, Kalyani defeated Paavan 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-8). Men’s Team Championship Semi-finals: Gurukul Global Club defeated Audit Club 3-0 (Pawan Singh defeated Shubham Bhambri 10-12.11-9.11-7.7-11, 11-3, Arnav Aggarwal defeated Vikas Sharma 11-2.11-5.11 – 8, Vikas Guleria defeated Tushar Gupta 12-10,11-8,10-12.9-11,11-8). Veterans Club defeated Invincible Club 3-2 (Saurabh lost to Samarth 8-11, 11-9, 4-11, 13-11, 4-11, Abhishek defeated Sahil 11-8, 11-7, 11-13, 10 – 12, 11-8, Darrel defeated Sumit Kumar 11-3, 11-5, 11-9, Saurabh lost to Sahil 7-11, 8-11, 6-11, Abhishek defeated Samarth 3-11, 14-12 11-13, 11-9, 11-9). Last: Gurukul Global Club defeated Veterans TT Club 3-1 (Pawan Singh defeated Abhishek 11-8, 5-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-9, Arnav Aggarwal defeated Saurabh 1-7, 11-6, 13- 11, Vikas Guleria lost to Darrel Phillip 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 5-11, 11-5, Arnav Aggarwal defeated Abhishek (11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11 – 8). UNI XC GK 1949

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.uniindia.com/~/chandigarh-state-tt-c-ship-players-tt-club-women-s-team-and-gurukul-global-club-lift-the-titles/Sports/news/2527500.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

