Top 10 weekend on tap for UM vs. Minnesota on Vollapalooza, Ohio

THIS WEEK

friday 8 oct — vs. #8 Minnesota (Crisler Center), 9 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network | Live Statistics | live video

sunday 10 oct — at #7 Ohio State (Columbus, Ohio), 1:00 PM

TV: B1G + | Live stats | live video

PROMOTIONS

October 8: Vollapalooza — First 250 students receive T-shirts and pizza

Full promotion schedule

Full Game Notes (PDF) | Rosen Report

Social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

ANN ARBOR, I. — The University of Michigan volleyball team faces a major task this weekend, taking on two AVCA top-10-ranked opponents in No. 8 Minnesota and No. 7 Ohio State. The Wolverines will host the Golden Gophers on Friday (October 8) at Crisler Center at 9 p.m. and then travel to the Buckeyes on Sunday (Oct. 2) at 1 p.m. in Columbus. Friday night’s game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network, while Sunday’s game will be streamed live on B1G+.

Friday night’s game against Minnesota is the second annual Vollapalooza extravaganza. The party takes place throughout the Crisler Center, with the first 250 students getting T-shirts and pizza.

Wolverine Bites

three wolverines, Paige Jones , Amber Beals and Scottee Johnson , call the Buckeye State home and played for clubs in Columbus. Beals has the most direct connection to the state of Ohio, as her father Greg is the head baseball coach at OSU.

Friday’s rematch against Minnesota gives the Wolverines a chance to avenge a heavy five-set loss in Minneapolis just two weeks ago. Michigan immediately fell two sets behind no one, but fought back to force a fifth set. Two of their last three games against the Golden Gophers have been five sets.

Junior May Pertofsky has been a constant force for the Wolverines this season, finishing with eight kills or more in 10 of 13 games played. The Los Angeles native has had eight kills in three straight games and now leads the Big Ten in aces per set (0.50).

Paige Jones has done well against the Buckeyes during her career, averaging 4.28 kills per set and .313. She has had double-digit kills in all five games against OSU in her career, including 23 during her freshman season in 2018. Jones also averages 2.11 counts per set and has three aces.

Several Wolverines are in the top 10 of the Big Ten in key statistical categories, with junior May Pertofsky leads the conference in aces per set (0.50). Red shirt sophomore Hannah Grant is seventh in digs per set (3.98), senior Paige Jones ranks ninth in kills per set (3.56) and sophomore Scottee Johnson is 10th in assists per set (9.60).

Michigan is also in the top half of the Big Ten in several team categories, ranking fourth in service aces (1.58) and opponents kill (11.17), fifth in hit rate (.256), sixth in hit rate from the opponent (.168 ) and seventh in excavations (14.38).

Opponent example

Minnesota

Michigan trails in the 55-16 series. all time

Michigan looks set to hit an eight-game loss streak against No. 8 Minnesota after failing to beat the Golden Gophers since the 2016 season. Just two weeks ago, the Wolverines came back from a two-set deficit to force a fifth in Minneapolis, but ended up falling short.

Redshirt senior Stephanie Samedy lived up to her All-American reputation in the first meeting this season, finishing the game with 30 kills while hitting .250. Sophomore Taylor Landfair sparked off the bench, who had eight kills on 16 swings and just one foul in two sets played. Setter Melani Shaffmaster had 52 assists and libero CC McGraw put down 32 digs.

The Golden Gophers hold a 3-1 Big Ten record with the lone blemish in a sweep at number 5 Wisconsin. Overall they are 8-4 in the campaign with wins over number 14 Stanford and number 11 Oregon.

Ohio State

Michigan trails in the all-time series 55-27

The Wolverines are trying to turn their fortunes against the Buckeyes after falling in both Ohio state meetings last spring. Prior to the 2021 spring season, Michigan had won against their rivals seven in a row — their longest win streak at OSU in program history.

Sophomore Emily Londot has built up an amazing spring to lead the charge of the Buckeyes, averaging 3.79 kills per set in the campaign. The opposite batter was the AVCA Freshman of the Year and an All-America second team honoree this spring. Libero Kylie Murr was the AVCA Northeast Region Freshman of the Year in 2019 after averaging a Big Ten best 4.90 digs per set. She was a second All-Big Ten member of the team in both the 2019 and 2021 spring campaigns.

Ohio State picked up where the successful spring left off, going 12-2 to start the season. OSU’s win was a four-set upset of No. 4 Washington on the opening weekend of the season. The Buckeyes are 12-2 overall this season and a perfect 5-0 in Columbus this season, winning both B1G games in straight sets. Their two defeats came on the road in the opening weekend of Big Ten Play, falling to No. 7 Purdue in five before being swept by No. 20 Penn State.

Next one

Friday Oct 15. — vs. Maryland (Cliff Keen Arena), 6:00 PM

Saturday Oct 16. — vs. Wisconsin (Crisler Center), 4:30 PM