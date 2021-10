Virat Kohli: Must follow Umran Malik’s progress; Virat Kohli | Cricket News

The 21-year-old

"This tournament brings talent every year, good to see a man bowling with 150 clicks. It's important to understand individuals' progress from here," Kohli said in the post-match presentation after his team finished the match with had lost four runs. ABU DHABI: Mighty impressed by tempo sensation Umran Malik, which has the fastest delivery of the IPL against its franchise, India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli said the growth of the Jammu and Kashmir youth should be monitored to ensure that his potential is maximized. The 21-year-old Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer from Jammu has thrilled everyone with his raw pace and clocked 152.95 km/h during the match against RCB here on Wednesday. Kohli paid close attention and was quite excited by what he saw. "This tournament brings talent every year, good to see a man bowling with 150 clicks. It's important to understand individuals' progress from here," Kohli said in the post-match presentation after his team finished the match with had lost four runs. "The pool of fast bowlers who are strong is always a good sign for Indian cricket and when you see talent like this, you will turn your eyes to them and make sure you maximize their potential, which is already seen at the IPL level," he added.

Umran’s IPL debut was against Kolkata Knight Riders and he clocked 151.03 km/h, which at the time was the fastest delivery by an Indian this season. His 152.95 km/h zinger last night made him the fastest of the IPL, surpassing Lockie Ferguson (152.75 km/h).

SRH skipper Kane Williamson considered him one of the highlights of a largely disappointing season for his team.

“Umran is definitely special. We’ve seen him in the nets for a few seasons. A special opportunity for him and it’s not surprising to see him come and do well. (He’s) a really valuable addition to the side.” said Williamson. Something with pace that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Umran Malik is not just a teardrop. He looks good https://t.co/YFFkORtwOF – Harsha Bhogle (hobhogleharsha) 1633539918000 “I try to keep it very simple with him, but he has a lot of friends in the team and they share the message and he takes over the game,” he added.

The youngster has risen through the ranks despite humble beginnings. His father owns a small fruit shop in the Gujjar Nagar area of ​​Jammu.

On his T20 debut, he took 24/3 against Railways, including the wicket of former India player Karn Sharma, who was beaten for sheer speed.

