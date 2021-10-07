Two important steps Matt Wells can take on Saturday

Saturday night at Jones Stadium. Five words every Texas Tech football fan would love to hear. That’s what awaits us this week when TCU comes along. And this game is a huge opportunity for head coach Matt Wells in his ongoing effort to rebuild the program.

First of all, Wells has one more shot at winning consecutive Big 12 games for the first time in his tenure on the South Plains. So far, he has gone 0-4 when he got the chance to string two conference games in a row.

Plus, you’ll have to go back to October 2018 to find the last time Tech delivered this modest feat. That year, Kliff Kingsbury’s last season in charge, Tech took down TCU 17-14 in Fort Worth before drilling Kansas 48-16 in Lubbock.

For that, you’d have to go back to 2015 to find the second most recent event of a Big 12 winning streak by the Red Raiders. That season, the Kingsbury team defeated Kansas State in Lubbock and Texas in Austin to finish the regular season and take seven wins, something that feels almost monumental today given the recent doldrums this program is in.

Still, stringing together Big 12 wins is something that needs to happen before we can start thinking about bringing relevant football back to Raiderland. And this weekend could be just as good an opportunity for that as this year. That’s because, as members of the Big 12, TCU is only 3-6 the week after playing Texas, who the Frogs faced last weekend.

And if we dare dream of a two-game winning streak from the Red Raiders, we could in fact line up for three wins in a row as the Red Raiders face low Kansas next weekend. That would put Tech at the all-important point of six wins, which would qualify the Red Raiders for a bowl appearance, which should be the minimum for Wells to reach this fall to save his job.

But perhaps just as important to Wells this week is the chance he has to restore the mystique of Jones Stadium once feared by teams in this conference. This is a night game, blackout, homecoming, and the team will be wearing the popular throwback uniforms with the old-school Double T. In other words, there will be quite the atmosphere at The Jones when the Horned Frogs arrive.

So if Wells’ team can put in a quality effort and actually win an important home game, it will do wonders for both the head coach and his program, who each have yet to win back a huge chunk of the constituency. But one of the reasons Lubbock’s fans have lost some of their zeal for Texas Tech football over the years is that the Red Raiders haven’t won major home games against teams the fans love to beat.

Sure, last year Wells was quick to tout the fact that his team went 4-2 at home. But one of those wins came against FCS opponent Houston Baptist (and that game felt like a loss considering how close it was) and two others came against West Virginia (a program that isn’t a traditional rival) and Baylor (who won just two games). ) in 2020).

All in all, Wells hasn’t had a good home win yet against a team that would generate some serious buzz from the fans, a team we purely enjoy beating. While TCU is not an elite in 2021, they are riding a three-game win at Jones Stadium on Saturday night. So putting an end to that would really excite the fans and bring some good to the man in charge.

The simple reality is that this game is a huge opportunity for Wells and the Red Raiders. If this program ever returns to where it was in the heyday of the Mike Leach era, winning crucial games in Lubbock should become the rule, not the exception.

Saturday night is therefore one of the bigger opportunities Wells will have had as head coach at Tech. Whether he grabs it will tell us quite a bit about where his program is headed.