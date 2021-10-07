Sports
Two important steps Matt Wells can take on Saturday
Saturday night at Jones Stadium. Five words every Texas Tech football fan would love to hear. That’s what awaits us this week when TCU comes along. And this game is a huge opportunity for head coach Matt Wells in his ongoing effort to rebuild the program.
First of all, Wells has one more shot at winning consecutive Big 12 games for the first time in his tenure on the South Plains. So far, he has gone 0-4 when he got the chance to string two conference games in a row.
Plus, you’ll have to go back to October 2018 to find the last time Tech delivered this modest feat. That year, Kliff Kingsbury’s last season in charge, Tech took down TCU 17-14 in Fort Worth before drilling Kansas 48-16 in Lubbock.
For that, you’d have to go back to 2015 to find the second most recent event of a Big 12 winning streak by the Red Raiders. That season, the Kingsbury team defeated Kansas State in Lubbock and Texas in Austin to finish the regular season and take seven wins, something that feels almost monumental today given the recent doldrums this program is in.
Still, stringing together Big 12 wins is something that needs to happen before we can start thinking about bringing relevant football back to Raiderland. And this weekend could be just as good an opportunity for that as this year. That’s because, as members of the Big 12, TCU is only 3-6 the week after playing Texas, who the Frogs faced last weekend.
And if we dare dream of a two-game winning streak from the Red Raiders, we could in fact line up for three wins in a row as the Red Raiders face low Kansas next weekend. That would put Tech at the all-important point of six wins, which would qualify the Red Raiders for a bowl appearance, which should be the minimum for Wells to reach this fall to save his job.
But perhaps just as important to Wells this week is the chance he has to restore the mystique of Jones Stadium once feared by teams in this conference. This is a night game, blackout, homecoming, and the team will be wearing the popular throwback uniforms with the old-school Double T. In other words, there will be quite the atmosphere at The Jones when the Horned Frogs arrive.
So if Wells’ team can put in a quality effort and actually win an important home game, it will do wonders for both the head coach and his program, who each have yet to win back a huge chunk of the constituency. But one of the reasons Lubbock’s fans have lost some of their zeal for Texas Tech football over the years is that the Red Raiders haven’t won major home games against teams the fans love to beat.
Sure, last year Wells was quick to tout the fact that his team went 4-2 at home. But one of those wins came against FCS opponent Houston Baptist (and that game felt like a loss considering how close it was) and two others came against West Virginia (a program that isn’t a traditional rival) and Baylor (who won just two games). ) in 2020).
All in all, Wells hasn’t had a good home win yet against a team that would generate some serious buzz from the fans, a team we purely enjoy beating. While TCU is not an elite in 2021, they are riding a three-game win at Jones Stadium on Saturday night. So putting an end to that would really excite the fans and bring some good to the man in charge.
The simple reality is that this game is a huge opportunity for Wells and the Red Raiders. If this program ever returns to where it was in the heyday of the Mike Leach era, winning crucial games in Lubbock should become the rule, not the exception.
Saturday night is therefore one of the bigger opportunities Wells will have had as head coach at Tech. Whether he grabs it will tell us quite a bit about where his program is headed.
Sources
2/ https://wreckemred.com/2021/10/07/texas-tech-football-two-important-steps-matt-wells-can-take-on-saturday/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]