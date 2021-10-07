THROUGH THE LENS: Small ISD Tennis

The team tennis season has started! Enjoy VYPE’s tennis photo gallery – Small ISD Media day!

Tennis Klein Cain

The nets are tightened and the balls are fresh from the new cans as Klein Cain is in the midst of the team tennis season. It’s a tough region, but the Hurricanes are poised to blow the competition away.

Tennis Klein Cain

Tennis Klein Cain

Tennis Klein Cain

Tennis Klein Cain

Tennis Klein Cain

Tennis Klein Cain

Tennis Klein Cain

Small High Tennis

The Klein High team’s tennis unit had a great 2020 even in the midst of a pandemic. The Bearkats finished second in the district game and advanced to the postseason. Klein High returns some key pieces in 2021 with hopes of taking the title. Here are a few ‘Kats’ who will lead the way.

Small High Tennis

Small High Tennis

Small High Tennis

The Klein High team’s tennis unit had a great 2020 even in the midst of a pandemic. The Bearkats finished second in the district game and advanced to the postseason. Klein High returns some key pieces in 2021 in hopes of taking the title. Here are a few ‘Kats who will lead the way.

Tennis Klein Collins

Klein Collins team tennis is coming off a solid appearance throughout the individual season and hopes to ride the wave in the fall. Anna Bien reached the regional finals in singles, while Laruen Sossaman is also a key part of the Tigers’ success. Beware of Joshua Chandler, who will be running the boys’ program

Tennis Klein Collins

Tennis Klein Collins

Tennis Klein Collins

Tennis Small Forest

The Klein Forest tennis team prepares for competition in the district game and beyond. It’s a close-knit group. The KF stars are coming off a big spring as individuals like girls singles and doubles made it to the regional tournament. Can they continue that momentum into the fall?

Tennis Small Forest

Tennis Small Forest

Tennis Small Forest

Tennis Small Forest

Small Oak Tennis

Klein Oak’s team tennis team finished third in the overall standings last season, reaching the playoffs for the first time in two years. The Panthers fell to Cypress Ranch but are primed and ready for the big 2021 campaign as they battle for the district title and a playoff win. Oak’Em.

Small Oak Tennis

Small Oak Tennis

Small Oak Tennis

Small Oak Tennis

Small Oak Tennis

Small Oak Tennis

…