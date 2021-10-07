Andy Murray’s shoes with wedding ring on them stolen





Tennis star Andy Murray hasn’t even started his run at the BNP Paribas Open yet, and he’s already lost and it stinks. Murray posted on Instagram Wednesday night that when he woke up that morning, he found the tennis shoes he had been outside overnight had been stolen. The bigger problem? His wedding ring was on those shoes. Murray explained that his shoes got so sweaty and smelly in the heat on Tuesday during practice that he couldn’t leave them in his car or his hotel room. To dry them, he left them overnight under his car in the parking lot of his hotel room. At some point in the night they were taken away. At first, he said he considered it a minor inconvenience and bought new tennis shoes to use for the tournament. Only later did he realize that his wedding ring was on the stolen shoes. He ties his wedding ring on his shoes when he plays tennis because he can’t have it on his hand. He explained the entire saga in a two-part Instagram post: “I have a short story because you need a little help. Actually, last night after dinner here in Indian Wells, I got back in the car to go back to the hotel and the car didn’t smell great. Actually I should have left my tennis shoes there…my tennis shoes are pretty damp sweaty and yes smelly so i decided when i got back to the hotel the shoes need some air i didnt have a balcony so i thought i’ll leave the shoes under the car to get some air and dry overnight. “When I got back to the car in the morning, the shoes were gone. So my tennis shoes for the tournament were gone, so I had to go to a local pro shop and buy different shoes than what I normally wear from a different brand and stuff, which isn’t the end of the world, but clearly not ideal. Anyway, while I was preparing for my practice, my physio said to me ‘Where’s your wedding ring?’ and I was like, ‘Oh no.’ I tie my wedding ring on my tennis shoes when I play because I can’t play with it on my hand So yeah my wedding ring was stolen too Needless to say I’m in the bad books at home So I want to try to So if anyone can share this or have any idea where they are I would be very helpful so I can try to get it back. It would be greatly appreciated.” Murray, who was married to Kim Sears in 2015, is scheduled to play his first match at this year’s BNP Paribas Open on Friday. He said in his Instagram post that “I’m an idiot and in hindsight it seems like a terrible idea” before delving into his saga. It is not clear which hotel Murray is staying at. Shad Powers is a sports columnist for The Desert Sun. Reach him at [email protected]

