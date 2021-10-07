Patriot League Football Notebook Presented by TIAA (Week Six)

Patriot League Football Notebook presented by TIAA (Week 6)

Week six’s schedule includes one League game with Lafayette Bucknell hosting at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+. Colgate puts his two-game winning streak on the line when they travel to Brown for a 12:30 p.m. game on ESPN+. Lehigh travels to Penn in search of the first win with live coverage of Franklin Field from ESPN+ at 1 p.m. Fordham returns home to host Wagner in a 1 p.m. game on ESPN+. Georgetown and Holy Cross each part ways before matching each other in week seven. Home Patriot League games can be watched internationally at https://patriotleague.org/watch.

FORDHAMS RYAN GREENHAGEN LEAD NATION IN TACKLES

Fordham senior linebacker Ryan Greenhagen leads the NCAA in tackles, averaging 20.2 per game over five games. He was named the Stats Perform National FCS Defensive Player of the Week after his NCAA Division I and Patriot League record-breaking 31-tackle performance against Nebraska on September 4. He continued the record-breaking feat with 28 tackles in the Rams loss to Monmouth on September 11, tying the second-highest single-game total in Patriot League history. He has four double-digit tackle performances in five games.

FOUR Nominated STUDENTS ATHLETES 2021 NFF WILLIAM V. CAMPBELL TROPHY SEMI-FINALISTS

Four Patriot League football student athletes were named as 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalists when the NFF announced it. Bucknell senior defensive lineman Grayson Cherubino, Georgetown graduate student defensive back Ahmad Wilson, Holy Cross senior running back Peter Oliver and Lehigh senior running back Rashawn Allen were among the 176 semifinalists for the prestigious honor. The Campbell Trophy is awarded for the 32nd year to the best soccer scientist-athlete in the country. Allen, Cherubino, Oliver and Wilson are among the 36 nominees at the FCS level.

COLGATE UNDEATED IN LEAGUE PLAY UNDER DAKOSTY

Freshman Head Coach Stan Dakosty and Colgate have won their first two League games by beating Lehigh (30-3) and Georgetown (28-21) in consecutive weeks. The Raiders defense has reacted after a 0-3 start, with the Mountain Hawks and Hoyas together having a total offense of 360 yards and just 3.16 yards per game in the last two games. Senior linebacker Milton Braasch II has had 13 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble in Raiders’ last two games. On offense, Colgate has averaged 396.5 yards in total offense per game and 5.9 yards per game. Fifth year quarterback Grant Breneman has rushed 146 yards and threw 333 yards in the last two games, while senior wide receiver Garrett Oakey had five catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns against the Hoyas.

LAFAYETTES AH-SHAUN DAVIS TO A HOT START

Lafayette freshman quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis has a League-best score of 166.6 pass efficiency in his first three games, completing 48-of-69 passes for 703 yards with one interception and three touchdown passes. The two-time League rookie of the week threw for a career-high 354 yards with touchdown passes of 46 and 74 yards to earn an honorable mention for the Stats Perform National Rookie of the Week.

BUCKNELL EARNS FIRST WIN IF SEMPTIMPHELTER CHARGES TWO SCORES

Sophomore quarterback Nick Semptimphelter threw for a touchdown and rushed for another to help Bucknell score a 21-10 win over Cornell; their first of the season. Semptimphelter is a second-generation Patriot League student athlete whose father played with current Bison Head Coach Dave Cecchini at Lehigh in the early 1990s. Semptimphelter and Cecchini were both First Team All-Patriot League rosters in 1993 when Cecchini caught 15 touchdown passes, a single-season League record that still stands.

FIVE PATRIOTLEAGUERS AMONG FCS TACKLE LEADERS

Five defending Patriot League players are among FCS’ frontrunners in tackles, led by Greenhagen. Holy Crosss Dobbs has registered double-digit tackles in each of his five games and is third in the nation. Georgetown senior linebacker Justin Fonteneaux, Lafayette junior linebacker Marco Olivas and Fordham freshman linebacker James Conway are all in the top-25.

FCS TACKS PER GAMEPLAYERS

1. Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham, 20.2

3. Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross, 13.2

7. Justin Fonteneaux, George Town, 11.2

10. James Conway, Fordham, 10.6

24. Marco Olivas, Lafayette, 9.2

THIS WEEK IN PATRIOT LEAGUE FOOTBALL (WEEK 6)

BUCKNELL BISON (1-3, 0-0 PL) AT LAFAYETTE LEOPARDS (1-4, 0-1 PL)

Fisher Stadium/Easton, Pa. 12:30 PM (ESPN+)

BROADCAST (ESPN+): PxP – Gary Laubach; Analyst – Mike Joseph; Sideline – Meghan Caffrey

RADIO BROADCAST (WVLY 100.9 The Valley): PxP – Doug Birdsong; PxP – Kevin Herr

Series History: Bucknell and Lafayette will meet for the 99th time in series history, with the Leopards leading 54-38-6. Bucknell has won six of the last ten encounters between the two longtime rivals. Bucknell played Lafayette in the first game in the program’s history, a 59-0 win by the Leopards, on November 30, 1883.

Last Meeting: (March 27, 2021) – Bucknell WR Brandon Sander finished with 179 receiving yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bison to a 38-13 win over Lafayette at Christy Mathewson – Memorial Stadium. LB Blake Leake returned an interception from 41 yards for a touchdown. He was one of four Bison to record an interception in the win.

COLGATE RAIDERS (2-3, 2-0 PL) AT BROWN BEARS (0-3, Ivy)

Brown Stadium/Providence, RI 12:30 PM (ESPN+)

BROADCAST (ESPN+): PxP Scott Cordierchi; Analyst – Nick Coit

Series History: Colgate and Brown meet for the 57th time in series history, with the Raiders leading 28-21-7. The two programs that first played in 1908 have not met since Colgates 44-27 in 1996.

Last Encounter: (October 5, 1996) – Colgate RB Anthony Caravetta rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Raiders to a 44-27 win over Brown. Colgate forced six turnovers to help the program complete a 16-game loss streak dating back to 1994.

LEHIGH MOUNTAIN HAWKS (0-5, 0-1 PL) AT PENN QUAKERS (1-2, Ivy)

Franklin Field/Philadelphia, Pa. 1:00 PM (ESPN+)

BROADCAST (ESPN+/NBC Sports Philadelphia): PxP Joe Tordy; Analyst – Coffee Jones

RADIO BROADCAST (Fox Sports Radio Lehigh Valley 1230/1320 AM): PxP – Matt Kerr; Analyst – Mike Yadush; Sideline – Matt Markus

Series History: Lehigh and Penn meet for the 62nd time, with the Mountain Hawks trailing, 46-15. The Mountain Hawks and Quakers have split their last four matchups, with Lehigh winning in 2015 and 2016. Penn won in 2017 and 2018. Lehigh Head Coach Tom Gilmore graduated from Penn in 1986, where he won the All-Ivy League three times. and 1985 Ivy League Player of the Year.

Last Encounter: (September 22, 2018) – Lehigh RB Dom Bragalone rushed for 103 yards on 23 carries, and QB Brad Mayes threw for 218 yards and a touchdown, but the Mountain Hawks fell to Penn, 30-10 at Franklin Field. Lehigh trailed three points, 13-10, at halftime, but the Quakers scored 17 unanswered points after the break to take the win.

WAGNER SEAHAWKS (0-4, NEC) AT FORDHAM RAMS (2-3, 1-0 PL)

Jack Coffey Field/Bronx, NY 1pm (ESPN+)

BROADCAST (ESPN+): PxP Andrew Bogusch; Analyst – Emmanuel Berbaric

RADIO BROADCAST (WFUVSports.org): PxP – Nick DeLuca; Analyst – Andrew Gullotta

Series history: Fordham and Wagner meet for the 12th time, with the Rams behind the all-time series, 8-3. The Rams and Seahawks first met in 1974, but have not met since Wagner’s 21-0 win in the 1987 NCAA Division III Playoffs. The Seahawks won the NCAA DIII National Title in 1987. The two programs have not met since joining NCAA Division I FCS. Fordham made the jump in 1989, followed by Wagner in 1993.

Final Meeting: (November 28, 1987) – Fordham fell to Wagner, 21-0, in the NCAA DIII Quarterfinals. The Rams were held scoreless before a packed crowd of 7,000 at Jack Coffey Field by eventual National Champion Seahawks.

