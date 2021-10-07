Sports
Men’s tennis set to participate in Bedford Cup
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men’s tennis team travels to Tallahassee this weekend to compete in the Bedford Cup hosted by the State of Florida. The Eagles begin play on Friday, October 8 and continue through Sunday, October 13 at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center.
Red Shirt Sophomore Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF) kicked off the 2021-22 season for FGCU at the ITA All-American Championships last week, but this will be the first event of the season for the rest of the team.
In addition to FGCU, other Florida schools including Stetson, UNF, FAU, UCF and host Florida State will participate.
Johnson enters the fall season to become #69 in the country as the doubles team Randy Wilson (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Miami Palmetto/Louisville) and Pedro Maciel (Belo Horizonte, Brazil/Goliath Academy) is at 22nd. It marks the first time in the program’s history that the Eagles have been represented in the ITA preseason polls in both singles and doubles.
red shirt senior Juan Montes (Pereira, Colombia/Colegio Lujan) and red shirt sophomore Guglielmo Stefanacci (Prato, Italy/International School of Florence) are other top players for the Eagles, as Montes finished 7-4 last year while Stefanacci finished 8-5 in the doubles season.
Any live coverage of the event will be announced later.
Follow the Eagles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FGCU_MTen and online at www.FGCUAthletics.com for full coverage of FGCU men’s tennis. You can also sign up to receive news about FGCUmen’s tennis or other programs straight to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email.
CJ WEBER
FGCU is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the YearCJ Weber, who has coached 32 ASUN All-Conference rosters since joining the Green and Blue in 2011. In his seventh year, Weber has amassed an overall record of 103-87 (.541) and a record of 43-19 (.672) in ASUN play. In 2014-15, Weber led the Eagles to their first-ever ASUN Championship and first-ever ASUN Regular Season title after a program-best 17 wins. In his third season, Weber led Jordi Vives to a No. 35 national ranking, a 14-game undefeated run and the round of 32 in the 2014 NCAA tournament — the program’s first appearance. The Eagles completed a perfect ASUN regular season in both 2015 and 2016, finishing with conference titles and a Coach of the Year honor for Weber. FGCU again won the 2017 ASUN Championship and made its second NCAA appearance. The Eagles returned to the mountaintop by claiming the 2019 regular season and tournament championships. Weber earned his third ASUN Coach of the Year honors, leading the Greens and Blues to their third trip to the NCAA tournament.
EAGLE CAMPAIGN
IT NEEDS A TEAMto achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address the needs of student athletes for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and conditioning, as well as departmental needs in expanding and improving facilities, as well as mentorship and leadership training for trainers and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence.Join our team andpledge your gift todayto help the Eagles of tomorrow!
#FEEDFGCU
FGCUAthletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCUCampus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), FGCUAthletics’ charity. For more information, including how you can contribute, please visitwww.fgcu.edu/foodpantryand use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness.
ABOUT FGCU
FGCU teams have collectively won an incredible 85 conference regular season and tournament titles in just 13+ seasons at the Division I level. In addition, in just nine seasons in which they qualified for post-season DI, the Eagles have had a combined 42 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. Eight FGCU programs have achieved top 25 national rankings in their respective sports – including Women’s Basketball (No. 21, 2020-21), Beach Volleyball (No. 20, 2021), and both Men’s Soccer (2018, 2019) and Women’s Soccer (2018) and three of the most recent. In 2016-17, the Green and Blue took a division best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and the top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven teams from the state of Florida earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress in their sports. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.50 GPA in the classroom in the fall 2020 semester, outperforming the general university undergraduate population for 24 consecutive semesters. Fall 2019, Spring 2020, Fall 2020, and Spring 2021 each reached a new milestone as all 15 programs in each achieved a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also put in a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 — being recognized as one of two runner-up winners for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.
