Men’s tennis set to participate in Bedford Cup

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men’s tennis team travels to Tallahassee this weekend to compete in the Bedford Cup hosted by the State of Florida. The Eagles begin play on Friday, October 8 and continue through Sunday, October 13 at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center.

Red Shirt Sophomore Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF) kicked off the 2021-22 season for FGCU at the ITA All-American Championships last week, but this will be the first event of the season for the rest of the team.

In addition to FGCU, other Florida schools including Stetson, UNF, FAU, UCF and host Florida State will participate.

Johnson enters the fall season to become #69 in the country as the doubles team Randy Wilson (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Miami Palmetto/Louisville) and Pedro Maciel (Belo Horizonte, Brazil/Goliath Academy) is at 22nd. It marks the first time in the program’s history that the Eagles have been represented in the ITA preseason polls in both singles and doubles.

red shirt senior Juan Montes (Pereira, Colombia/Colegio Lujan) and red shirt sophomore Guglielmo Stefanacci (Prato, Italy/International School of Florence) are other top players for the Eagles, as Montes finished 7-4 last year while Stefanacci finished 8-5 in the doubles season.

Any live coverage of the event will be announced later.

CJ WEBER

FGCU is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the YearCJ Weber, who has coached 32 ASUN All-Conference rosters since joining the Green and Blue in 2011. In his seventh year, Weber has amassed an overall record of 103-87 (.541) and a record of 43-19 (.672) in ASUN play. In 2014-15, Weber led the Eagles to their first-ever ASUN Championship and first-ever ASUN Regular Season title after a program-best 17 wins. In his third season, Weber led Jordi Vives to a No. 35 national ranking, a 14-game undefeated run and the round of 32 in the 2014 NCAA tournament — the program’s first appearance. The Eagles completed a perfect ASUN regular season in both 2015 and 2016, finishing with conference titles and a Coach of the Year honor for Weber. FGCU again won the 2017 ASUN Championship and made its second NCAA appearance. The Eagles returned to the mountaintop by claiming the 2019 regular season and tournament championships. Weber earned his third ASUN Coach of the Year honors, leading the Greens and Blues to their third trip to the NCAA tournament.

