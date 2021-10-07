Hall Field Hockey remains undefeated, ranked 8th in the country – We-Ha

The West Hartfords Hall High Schools hockey team won their sixth game of the season on Wednesday night.

By Paul Palmer

It is arguably the best kept secret in local sports. The Hall High School hockey team is not only ranked No. 1 in Class LL, but also No. 1 in the state. That’s pretty good, but what about eighth in the nation? That’s something special, and that’s where Hall is located.

It’s unreal, said sophomore Ellie Goldstein, the teams’ leading goalscorer. I am so proud of what we have done so far.

It feels great to be No. 8, added her coach, Jenna Behan.

At the heart of its success is a united team that plays and behaves like a family on the field. After Wednesday’s 7-1 win over Lewis Mills, they waited as a team for goalkeeper Addie OConnell to wrap up an interview before bursting into a chorus of Happy Birthday and celebrating with cupcakes and selfies.

They are so encouraging and we are all in such good contact, she said of her teammates. Even if a goal goes in, we flush it and move on. This season, however, not many goals had to be flushed. The Warriors have conceded just eight goals this season, having scored 41 in their eight games so far.

In addition to ODonnell’s play in goal, Hall is strong in the center, starting up front with Goldstein, moving into midfield with Bridget McGann and then back with sweeper Brooke Martindale. Martindale, a senior, has great reach and plays a solid game, something Behan says Martindale hadn’t shown this season.

[Martindales] really coming out of her shell this year, Behan said. We were hard on her, and it really paid off.

Her goalkeeper, OConnell, knows the value of having Martindale and her other defenders in front of her. It sometimes surprises me that I get as many photos as I do in a game, especially when [Martindale] is out there.

Hall came into Wednesdays non-conference game with the Spartans after playing their toughest match of the season. They tied Longmeadow (MA) 1-1 on October 1. The Lancers are the 15th team in the country, and the game was played on grass which Behan said gave her players some trouble. In that game, OConnell faced 16 shots and kept them all out but one.

Wednesday’s game was typical of how the Hall has handled its business this season. McGann and Goldstein scored in the first while the Warriors punctuated the Spartan goal with 15 shots. Sophomore middie Grace Ganey scored her first goal of the season just 90 seconds into the second, a goal that cheered the entire Hall bench.

It would be McGann who scored again less than 2 minutes later from right in front of Mills’ goal and the score was 4-0. Mills then picked up the game again and applied the best pressure of the day, but OConnell made two strong kick saves and Martindale had some key clearances. Hall reacted when senior Grace Rocheleau found Grace Druckenmiller with a long exhaust stride. She went to her left to Goldstein, who scored on her own rebound and it would be 5-0 at halftime.

Sophomore Hannah Schoen replaced OConnell in the net for the second half and made a series of saves to protect the lead. Mills finally managed to find the back of the net and converted on a penalty corner with just 52 seconds left in the period. In the final 15 minutes, Hall would shoot a player after a green card was issued for obstruction, but it was the 10-player Warriors who scored during the Mills advantage. Again it was Goldstein who found the back of the net and finished the day 7-1.

“I had high hopes for the season,” Hall’s sophomore coach said. A lot of players came back. Ellie came into town through the lacrosse program and I really like the way we play as a team.

Both Behan and her players know that this has been a special season so far, and they are aware of what lies ahead. The Warriors have upcoming games with Avon and his stingy defence, a return game with Granby and of course the rivalry with Conard which has been 6-1-1 so far this season.

