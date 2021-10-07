Delhi’s School of Specialized Excellence gets a semi-Olympic swimming pool





An 800-person auditorium, a 1,000-seat open-air amphitheater, a luxurious world-class semi-Olympic swimming pool with heating and cooling, an indoor squash and table tennis court, basketball and volleyball courts are among the facilities that will be available at the School of Specialized Excellence of a Government in Delhi. According to officials, the school, which is being built at a cost of Rs 39.73 crore, will be completed within a year, with all the world-class facilities for education and sports available to its students. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia laid the foundation stone of this School of Specialized Excellence in Mehram Nagar on Thursday. ”The overall development of the children was taken into account when designing the new building for this school. This school building will be different from normal schools and the whole school building will be involved in the children’s learning process,” he says. “It is our responsibility to provide all the facilities to schools, but a good school is not only characterized by a beautiful building, but also by the hard work of its students and teachers,” added Sisodia. A government official in Delhi shared details about the proposed school and said the school will have 52 classrooms. ”All classrooms will be equipped with all modern educational facilities. Smart classrooms would be suitable for digital learning and have all the facilities to meet the needs of children. This school will also have eight labs. The four-storey school building will have two labs on each floor. All laboratories will have the latest modern facilities. Along with studies, for the physical development of children and to encourage their interest in sports, world-class sports facilities will be developed in the school building. On the roof of the school there will be a basketball court, tennis court and volleyball court, which in itself will be quite unique. Modern facilities such as rainwater harvesting systems would also be installed in the school building,” the official added. (This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

