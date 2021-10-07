Drews Named Senior CLASS Award Candidate





OVERLAND PARK, Kan. University of Utah outside batter Dani Drews has been named one of 30 candidates for the 2021 Senior CLASS Award, recognizing those who excel, both on and off the field. An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. The selected candidates have achieved notable achievements in four areas of excellence: Community, Classroom, Character and Competition. Drews, majoring in Parks, Recreation and Tourism, is expected to graduate in Spring 2022 and has been on the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll four times. The fifth-year senior excelled athletically during her Ute career, rewrote the record books and left her mark as arguably the most decorated Utah volleyball player in history. She is the only player to become an AVCA All-American first team twice, as well as the only player in school history to win back-to-back AVCA Region Player of the Year awards. She is a three-time All-Pac-12 honoree and is the program’s first-ever Pac-12 Player of the Year. She is second all-time in program history in career kills with just 10 kills to go before breaking the record. Drews holds the one-match record for kills in a three-set, four-set, and five-set match. Out of court, Drews has participated in many service projects during her time as a Ute. She was a volunteer coach for several clinics, coaching primary and secondary school. She has also participated in a volunteer volleyball tournament with refugees through the Refugee Education and Training Center. Drews has also been involved in a cleanup project in downtown Salt Lake City and also volunteered at an elementary school game night. She is also doing an internship this semester to complement her school work, in collaboration with Voice in Sport. Drews participates in discussions that raise awareness of women in sports, and explores the concerns of Title IX and beyond to give greater visibility to women’s sports. The 30 candidates will be narrowed down to 10 finalists later in the season and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one candidate who will excel in the four C’s of community, classroom, character and competition. The winner will be announced at the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship in December. Candidates Senior CLASS Award 2021 Rachel Ahrens, Pepperdine Grace Massey, the state of Oregon

Dana Axner, FGCU Mac May, UCLA

Tina Boe, Denver Joni Parker, Penn State

Julia Brown, William & Mary Jamie Peterson, Dayton

Miajavon Coleman, Coppin . State Dana Rettke, Wisconsin

Ciara Debell, Marshall Sydney Rowan, Charlotte

Dani Drews , Utah Avery Skinner, Baylor

Kennedy Eschenberg, BYU Samantha Slaughter, South Dakota

Emma Granger, Robert Morris Alli Stumler, Kentucky

Thayer Hall, Florida Lexi Suno, Nebraska

Sydney Hilley, Wisconsin Maya Taylor, Saint Louis

Paige Jones, Michigan Hannah Thompson, Bradley

Bailey Keith, Air Force Cortney Van Liew, FGCU

Nicole Lennon, rice Kayla White, UNCG

Kayla Lund, Pittsburgh Jaela Zimmerman, Creighton

