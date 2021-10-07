Will gladly serve Indian cricket or IPL team: Harbhajan Singh hints at coaching role after KKR stint





Harbhajan Singh wants to coach or mentor the Indian team or an IPL franchise in the future. | Photo credit: IANS Essentials Harbhajan Singh hinted that he will soon be retiring as a player Harbhajan spoke about his hopes to coach or mentor the Indian team or an IPL franchise in the future Harbhajan appeared three times for KKR in IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) off-spinner Harbhajan Singh hinted that his playing days may be coming to an end and talked about his ambitions to take on a coaching or mentoring role in the future. At 41, Harbhajan is the third oldest player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, behind Imran Tahir and Chris Gayle. Over the years, Harbhajan has established himself as one of the best players the league has ever seen, taking 150 wickets in 163 matches against an extremely impressive economy of 7.07. He has also won the IPL title three times after being part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) championship winning teams in 2013, 2015 and 2017. He was also a key member of the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) squad that won the trophy. in 2018. However, it seems that his playing days are behind him. During a live broadcast with the official broadcasters during KKR’s final league match against Rajasthan Royals, Harbhajan appeared to confirm that retirement was imminent. He was quoted saying: “I haven’t played too many games and I don’t play too much domestic cricket so I don’t know if I’ll be playing further from here but I’ve enjoyed being here at KKR and trying to help all young people.” “Cricket is the greatest thing that has ever happened to me and I will happily continue to serve Indian cricket or IPL whether that be coaching or mentoring or whatever I can do for the team, more than happy to be there for the team” Harbhajan said of his coaching ambitions. The off-spinner surprised many when he put his name up for auction for the 2021 auction but was chosen based on his base price value of 2 crores. He only played in three games for KKR in which he didn’t take a single wicket. Harbhajan did not participate in the 2020 edition for personal reasons after which CSK released him. Although the 41-year-old has not yet officially announced his retirement, he has not played in any form of the game for India since 2016.

