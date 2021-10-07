Oilers tennis state qualifier derailed





Oilers tennis players sidelined Two-time Central Plains doubles state qualifiers Brynna Hammeke/Kyla Metro (19-1) will be sidelined 3-1A regionally in WaKeeney before Friday as Hammeke is out with an injury. Hammeke/Kyla Metro finished 31-5 and 26-5 in the past two years and finished third and fifth in the 3-1A state tournament. Oiler single player Lauren Oeser (6-4) is also out and doubles partner Grace Lamatsch missed playing time. Central Plains coach Gary Bittner said it is likely that Kyla Metro (8-1) will play singles and Ashlyn Armstrong/Ryann Metro (2-1) will play doubles. When Lamatsch returns, shell team up with Ryann Metro (7-15) in doubles. Armstrong (12-14) returns to singles. Hoisington’s doubles teams Tessa Fry/Mallory Reif (17-7) and Emilee Baze/Cheyenne Martinz (11-3) form competitive tandems in WaKeeney. 3A SCOTT CITY Larned has four strong entries Ella McNett (20-6), Sarah Manry (18-2), Kathryn Holt/Abby Holt (17-7) and Arianna Hemken/Breanna Hemken (12-6). The Holt sisters lost a qualifier to Scott City’s Rhiley Stoppel/Madison Westergard last year 4-6, 6-1 (10-7) last year. St. John will also participate. 5A NEWTON Great Bend will compete at Valley Center on Saturday. No. 2 singles out Kaylin Wahlmeier (18-14) as the runner-up in an 8-5 loss to Garden Citys Alivia Palmer in Mondays Western Athletic Conference girls tennis championship. The Panthers No. 2 doubles Tania Molina/Sahara Rhiza (7-9) finished in third place with an 8-3 victory over Dodge City’s Annicka Hernandez/Cait Pfaff. TENNIS REGIONAL 6 SINGLE, 6 DOUBLE QUALIFY 5A NEWON (10-9) Emporia, Great Bend (Kaylin Wahlmeier 18-14, Laura Daniel 9-18, Tania Molina/Sahara Rhiza 7-9, Taylor Lashley/Samantha Mayers 3-26), Hays High, Maize, Newton, Salina Central, Salina South, Valley Center 3-1ASCOTT CITY (10-8/9)Ashland, Cimarron, Colby, South Central, Goodland, Kiowa County, Larned (Ella McNett 20-6, Sarah Manry 18-2; Kathryn Holt/Abby Holt 17-7, Arianna Hemken / Breanna Hemken 12-6); Meade, Minneola, Scott City, St. John (Hannah Son 1-8, Addi Ward/Blair Doggett 3-18, Giselle Ramirez/Evelyn Lopez 3-10) Greeley County Tribune 3-1A WAKEENEY (10-8/9)Beloit, Central Plains (Ashlyn Armstrong 12-14, Kyla Metro 8-1, Grace Lamatsch/Ryann Metro 7-15); Ellinwood (Kiley Troyer 4-14, Kiley Stevenson 5-23, Ava Thill/Mahra Johnston 8-9, Grace Hoskins/Madisyn Schlochtermeier 4-11), Ellsworth, Hoisington (Ashlynn George 8-21, Emma Willesden 6-11, Tessa Fry/Mallory Reif 17-7, Emilee Baze/ Cheyenne Martinz 11-3), Lyon, Norton, Osborne, Phillipsburg, Sterling, Victoria, WaKeeney Trego

