Men’s hockey opens Atlantic Hockey Play at Army

ROCHESTER, NY – The RIT men’s hockey team opens Atlantic Hockey play this Friday and Saturday with two games at Army.

The Tigers opened their 60th season (17th at D1) in program history with a 5-2 setback to visit Colgate last Saturday, as the Black Knights look to bounce back from a 7-0 loss to No. 7 Providence, their first game of the season.

TIGER TRACKS

Junior forward Andrew Rinaldic scored in the opening minutes of action, but it was a visiting Colgate who scored five in a row, taking a 5-2 win at the Polisseni Center last Saturday. Rinaldi stole a puck at the top of the Raider zone and cleared his own rebound at the crease 2:10 into the game for the Tigers’ first goal of the season, but Colgate answered 41 seconds later and again 5:02 on the clock to build a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes of play. The Raiders scored the only goal of the second period and two more in the opening minutes of the third to take the game out of reach. Tiger senior attacker Jake Joffe scored with seven seconds left on the rules to close out the evening. Senior goalkeeper Ian Andriano finished with 18 saves as RIT defeated Colgate, 25-23. freshman attacker Evan Miller was credited with an assist on Joffe’s goal for his first collegiate point.

CALL THE PIPES

Saturday’s game with Colgate marked the first season opener in four years in which a goalkeeper was not named Logan Drackett got the start. Drackett rewrote much of the Tiger record book before graduating last spring, finishing as the division I-era career leader of the program with 99 appearances, 98 starts, 2,468 saves and 42 wins.

DANDY ANDY

Junior forward Andrew Rinaldic scored RIT’s first goal of the 2021-22 campaign after finishing winless in 11 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. Rinaldi looks set to return to his first year form as he finished third on the team with 10 goals.

CALL IN THE CALVERLEY

Senior attacker Will Calverley was named just the fourth All-American in Division I program history last winter after earning AHCA Second-Team honors. Also the Atlantic Hockey-West Co-Player of the Year and the Best Defensive Forward, the first-team all-conference pick finished the season fourth in the nation and first in Atlantic Hockey with 1.39 points per game , as he tied for first in the league with 25 points and second with 12 goals. Voted All-Atlantic Hockey’s preseason pick, Calverley returns with 64 career points on 32 goals and 32 assists in 87 career appearances over the past three seasons.

AND THE MAN

Senior Defender Dan Willett is back after taking First-Team Atlantic Hockey-West All-Conference honors last season. He led RIT and finished 12th in Atlantic Hockey with 30 blocked shots and also ranked first for RIT with 14 assists and fourth with 18 points. The 2021-22 Preseason All-Atlantic Hockey Honoree leads all Tiger returnees with 61 career assists and is second with 70 career points in 128 games played over the past four seasons.

GREEN EGGS AND HAMACHER

Senior attacker Jake Hamacher is the top scorer in Atlantic Hockey with 85 career points. He also leads all 34 Tigers career goals, while his 51 assists are behind only Willett. He tied for the 2020-21 team leader with 14 assists and finished third with 21 points and seven goals. He and Willett have also played a team of 128 games over the past four seasons.

BRUCE ALMIGHTY

Senior attacker Nick Bruce was the Tigers’ fifth leading scorer during the 2020-21 season, finishing third with 12 assists and four goals for 16 points. The attacker appeared in 18 games during his fourth season in a RIT jersey and returns with 79 games played, 40 career points on 10 goals and 30 assists. He is also one of four Tigers to return to the program for a fifth year, along with Willett, Hamacher and senior goalkeeper Ian Andriano to take advantage of the extra year awarded by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

POINTS

RIT finished the 2020-21 season as 13th nationally with 3.40 goals per game, while the Tiger force was 11th with a conversion rate of 23.3 percent. Eight of the team’s top-10 scorers return, led by senior striker Will Calverley (12G, 13A), junior forward Elijah Gonsalves (9G, 13) and senior forward Jake Hamacher (7G, 14A) are back for the 2021-22 campaign. Hamacher (34G, 51A, 85P), Calverley (32G, 32A, 64P) and senior defender Dan Willett (9G, 61A, 70P) are also the top three recurring career scorers in all of Atlantic Hockey.

AND CONS

RIT finished in the bottom third of the nation last season in scoring defense (38th, 3.50 goals allowed per game) and center of the pack in penalty kills (24th, 80.8 percent). However, all but one of the members (senior Regan Seiferling ) from last year’s youthful blueline group returns this season with another year of experience under their jerseys.

FORMILIAR FACE

RIT welcomed former Tigers star Shane Madolora returned to the program this season as a Volunteer Goalkeeper Coach. The 2012 graduate remains the Division I era program leader with a .932 save rate, which ranks 10th in NCAA history. He also tops the table with 1.97 goals against average, which is still tied for 24th in the NCAA record book. Madolora set one-season program records as a junior still standing, leading the nation with a save rate of 0.935 to go along with a miserly 1.93. GAA on the way to Inside College Hockey Second-Team All-America honors and recognition of Atlantic Hockey Goaltender of the Year. The following year, he tied his own record with a 1.93 GAA to go along with a .931 rescue while taking first place nationally with a program-record seven shutouts. Madolora remains first in Tiger history (and tied for 20th in NCAA history) with 13 career breaks, as well as fourth with 1,727 saves, fifth with 36 wins, and tied for fifth with 65 appearances. His record of 18-9-5 during the 2011-12 campaign was equal to the second highest win total of a season by a Tiger, finishing his RIT career with a record of 36-14-2.

OH, CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN

Senior attacker Will Calverley and senior defender Dan Willett were elected captains for the 2021-22 season, while senior striker Nick Bruce , Andrew Petrucci and Kobe Walker were called assistant captains. Calverley and Willett were both assistant captains last season.

TIGERS IN THE NHL

Former RIT standout defender Chris Tanev is entering his 13th season in the NHL, spending the last 11 with the Vancouver Canucks before signing a free-soccer contract with the Calgary Flames ahead of the 2020-21 season. Tanev, voted AHA Rookie of the Year 2010, made his NHL debut on January 18, 2011, becoming the first RIT player to appear in an NHL game. Going into the 2021-22 season, he played in 570 NHL games with 24 goals and 106 assists for 130 career points. He won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2016 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships. Tanev scored 28 points (10-18-28) and was plus-33 in 41 games for RIT in 2009-10. Tanev and another former Tiger, Steve Pinizzotto (2005-07), were teammates at Vancouver in 2012-13. Pinizzotto scored 57 points (20-37-57) in 54 games for the Tigers and appeared in 36 NHL games with two goals and four assists.

RIT’s NCAA DIVISION II/III HISTORY

RIT has made 16 NCAA Tournament appearances since 1983. RIT won the 1983 National Championship at the Division II level and the 1985 National Championship at the Division III level. RIT took National Runner-Up honors in 1989, 1996 and 2001. The Tigers made it to the National Final Four in 1984, 1986, 1999 and 2010. Overall, RIT was 26-15-4 in NCAA games at the DII/III level and is 3-2 in Division I. RIT made the NCAA tournament in 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1989, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2010, 2015, and 2016.

LAST FOUR FRENZY

RIT was the first team in NCAA history to reach the Frozen Four in a team’s first postseason appearance in 2010. They were also the first team from the AHA to reach the Frozen Four. RIT was one win away from duplicating that feat in 2014-15.