22nd Inter Amity Institutions Sport Meet Sangathan 2021 – India Education | Latest education news | Worldwide educational news





New Delhi: To foster healthy competition, camaraderie and team spirit among the students, which contribute greatly to their holistic development, Amity kicked off the 22nd Inter Amity Institutions Sport Meet Sangathan 2021, which also marks Founders Day commemoration, Dr. . Ashok K Chauhan, Founder and Chairman of the Amity Group of Institutions. The ceremony began with the lighting of the mashal by Dr. Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor, Amity University Uttar Pradesh meaning the energy is being passed on among students from Amity campuses including Amity School Sector 44 and Greater Noida campus. The unfolding of the Sangathan flag marked the beginning of the glittering ceremony followed by the opening of the Sangathan by Dr. Atul Chauhan, Chancellor, Amity University and who then handed over the Sangathan Mashaal to the captain of the winning team from previous years, followed by the release of the doves and balloons signifying freedom, peace, harmony and team spirit among the players. He kicked off the exhibition/inaugural football game played between the Amity School of Engineering and Technology team and the Amity School of Physical Education & Sports Sciences team. At the August meeting, Dr. Atul Chauhan that it should keep the mind healthy, it is necessary to keep the body healthy and sports always keep the body and mind healthy. Sangathan is organized to encourage the students to play sports and to develop unity, leadership and sportsmanship in them. Sangathan competition is a symbol of the energy of our youth. dr. Chauhan said students are the future of Amity and the country I see, they are the leaders of tomorrow. Amitians have relentlessly aided, sacrificed, selfless care for others in difficult times offered to each other, but even to strangers and that is what Sangathan stands for, claimed Dr. chauhan. In view of the pandemic and according to the covid protocols, this year 8 sporting events including cricket, chess, carom, shooting, softball, table tennis, tennis and athletics will be played by more than 1000 students from Amity University Noida and Greater Noida Campus and 6 sporting events namely shooting, chess, carom, tennis, table tennis and athletics will be played between Amity staff and faculty. dr. Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor, Amity University Uttar Pradesh said Sangathan is a perfect mishmash of sporting events played with unlimited energy in the true spirit of sportsmanship. There will also be very few vintage games involving both physical and emotional fitness during this greatest sporting spectacle. dr. Gurinder Singh, Group Vice Chancellor, Amity University said that this hybrid mode of Sangathan held worldwide by all Amity universities is not only fascinating but also brings together students, teachers and directors in a common ground where everyone does not play to win but to be together as a team and support each other. Also present on the occasion were Ms. Pooja Chauhan, Chairperson, Amity School of Film and Drama and Vice Chairperson, Amity Humanity Foundation, Mr. Abhay Chauhan, Dr. W Selvamurthy president, Amity Science, Technology and Innovation Foundation, head of Amity Institutes, deans, faculty and hundreds of students are looking at this amazing feature in hybrid mode.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indiaeducationdiary.in/22nd-inter-amity-institutions-sport-meet-sangathan-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos