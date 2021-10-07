The Brooks vs. Bryson Match is a perfect time for a Thanksgiving nap

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau embraced it at the Ryder Cup. Alex Micelic

How would you like to be the person who brought the great idea of ​​Brooks vs. Bryson for The Match, Part V of Capital One and watch that idea just melt in a puddle as Koepka and DeChambeau hugged it to Ryder at the end of Sunday night Koppers?

Two of the biggest names in golf—both reputation and physicality—will make some sort of appearance at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on Nov. 26. It’s the day after Thanksgiving and the game will air on TNT at 4pm ET and — get this! — Simultaneous broadcasting on TBS, truTV and HLN, to avoid cable companies straining their capacity. Missouri and Arkansas will be playing college football on CBS that afternoon at 3:30 p.m., if you need to make plans.

This attempt at a WWE-style heavyweight fight was a failure before it was even announced. It was a bad idea when it was a good idea. It won’t be more than a hit-and-giggle, except Koepka doesn’t giggle, at least not so you’d notice.

The only thing that made this made-for-TV showdown even more palatable was a highly suspicious, probably made-up, fueled by social media feud between Koepka and DeChambeau that was about to dissolve under the patina of disinterest, either way.

No arguing, no tension. No tension, no drama. No drama, no one cares. No mass.

It’s practically a guarantee that Koepka and DeChambeau will try – probably too much – to create some sort of perceived animosity between the two before and during the match. Know this: It will be as real as pro wrestling.

The players and promoters are using you, the potential viewers, to make you believe that they are holding a cage match between two golfers who despise each other. They don’t play golf to solve their mutual false hatred. It’s for money and social media traffic, nothing more.

So, what do you get out of it? If you know all this and don’t care and you’re going to watch anyway, go ahead and have fun. Except your imagination needs to be stretched to imagine how this could be worth your time as opposed to an afternoon nap after Thanksgiving leftovers.

Alluding to this during the Ryder Cup, DeChambeau said in a press conference that “something fun” would come between Koepka and him. When asked how the match came about this week at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, Koepka flinched as only he can. “You’ll have to ask Bryson,” he said without further comment.

The first match was played in November 2018 at Shadow Creek in Vegas between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. The golf was ordinary and the bullshit that would have been the only reason to spend the $19.95 on pay-per-view was almost non-existent. In fact, the paywall was a major disaster and most viewers ended up watching for free. Mickelson walked away with the winner’s take-all prize of $9 million.

Match 2 was with the medalist in Florida in May 2020 pitting Woods-Peyton Manning vs. Mickelson Tom Brady. Mickelson and Manning dominated the microphones and $20 million was raised for COVID-19 relief.

Mickelson teamed up with Charles Barkley for Match 3 against Manning and Stephen Curry at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Arizona. It was far from memorable. DeChambeau first appeared in Match 4 and Aaron Rodgers was his partner in Big Sky, Montana, against Mickelson and Brady. It featured the best golf and was the most fun of any competition to date.

This one has the real chance to be the worst Match ever. Unless something unforeseen happens—like DeChambeau and Koepka suddenly develop a personality and show it to people—nothing good can come of it, other than raising a lot of money for charity, which is always the saving grace.

But there’s one aspect of Match V that’s utterly puzzling: it’s only 12 holes. Someone has to explain that decision and it will have consequences, maybe unintentionally, maybe not.

This match will be over sooner. That’s the best idea yet.