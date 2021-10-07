Sports
England’s Ben Stokes can miss ashes after finger surgery
Ben Stokes recently had finger surgery.© AFP
English all-rounder Ben Stokes could miss the Ashes series in Australia after undergoing another surgery on his injured finger, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Thursday. The 30-year-old has not played since July, when it was announced he was taking a break to focus on his mental wellbeing and rest his left index finger. “Ben Stokes underwent a second surgery on Monday, October 4 to address ongoing problems with the finger that he injured during the IPL (Indian Premier League) in April,” the ECB said in a statement.
“Stokes has two screws and scar tissue removed from the index finger of his left hand. He will now undergo an intensive rehabilitation period over the next four weeks under the supervision of the ECB’s medical team,” it added.
The operation places his participation in England’s five-Test series in Australia, which kicks off in Brisbane on December 8, in serious doubt.
Concerns about player wellbeing and Australia’s strict coronavirus restrictions have led to fears the tour may not go ahead.
The ECB is meeting this week to decide whether the Ashes can go ahead, with reports suggesting positive talks have taken place with Cricket Australia.
Stokes honed his reputation as England’s talisman during the 2019 Ashes, when his unbeaten 135 helped England chase a record 359 goal in the fourth inning at Headingley with one wicket left.
The all-rounder announced himself in Test cricket in the 2013/14 Ashes, scoring his first Test century in difficult hitting conditions in Perth, but Australia completed a 5-0 whitewash.
Stokes missed England’s last tour of Australia in 2017/18 after his involvement in a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub. He was subsequently found not guilty of arguing.
The tourists missed Stokes’ bat and ball contributions as Australia went to a 4-0 series win to get the urn back.
