Cincinnati vs. Temple odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 6 model predictions on 12-4 run

The fifth-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats will try to avoid a major disappointment Friday night when they host the Temple Owls in an American Athletic Conference matchup at Nippert Stadium. Cincinnati (4-0) was in seventh place and entered Notre Dame Stadium last week, beating the then ninth-ranked Fighting Irish 24-13. The win stamped the Bearcats as a College Football Playoff contender, but Temple (3-2) took a pretty big win on his own. The Owls defeated Memphis 34-31 to win three of their last four after a humiliating 61-14 loss to Rutgers in the opener. The teams last met in 2019, when the Bearcats took a 15-13 home win after a blocked return of extra points gave them the deciding points.

Temple vs. Cincinnati: Bearcats -29

temple vs. Cincinnati over-under: 54 points

temple vs. Cincinnati moneyline: Owls +2000, Bearcats -10000

TEM: WR Randle Jones has 1,281 receiving yards and nine TDs in his four seasons

CIN: QB Desmond Ridder has 7,950 yards of passes and 1,912 rushing in four seasons

Why the Bearcats can mate

Cincinnati looks like a powerhouse on both sides of the ball, with over 38 points per game and just 14.5 points. The Bearcats have balanced offense and relentless defense, and they will be hungry to keep winning decisively to try and earn a playoff spot at the end of the season. Ridder has passed more than 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns, while adding 98 yards and three more scores on the ground. Running Back Jerome Ford has rushed 367 yards and six TDs, and Temple’s defense is in 92nd place against the run (171.2 yards per game).

The Owls defense puts in over 30 points per game, and Knight has reliable goals in Alec Pierce (15 catches) and Michael Young (12) and a big player in Tyler Scott (24.6 yards per catch). The Bearcats defense has 12 takeaways and ranks 29th overall (309.3 per game), while Temple’s attack is 93rd (365.2). A linebacking corps with Deshawn Pace and Darrian Beavers is the catalyst for the defense. The Bearcats are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games on Friday.

Why the owls can cover

Temple has won four of their last five encounters and has a 13-8-1 lead in the all-time series. It’s also 5-0 against the spread in the last five matchups in Cincinnati, and the Owls are coming in on a high. They beat a solid Memphis team behind a strong play from quarterback D’Wan Mathis. He threw for 322 yards and three TDs, tying a school record with 35 completions, and ran for 53 yards in the 34-31 win. Receiver Amad Anderson had 108 yards on just three catches and scored on a 53-yard run after a reception behind the scrimmage with 2:35 left in the game.

Anderson is one of three Temple receivers with over 170 yards, led by Jose Barbon with 21 catches for 280. The road team is 8-2 ATS in the last 10 encounters between the teams, and the Owls have an average of 17, 5 points awarded. in the past six meetings. The defense ranks fourth in the nation by pass (142.2 yards per game). William Kwenkeu is a playmaker on the defensive side, placing three sacks, forcing a fumble and recovering one. Fellow linebackers Yvandy Rigby and Jordan Magee both have 22 tackles and Rigby has a sack.

