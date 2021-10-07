Patrick Kane, Auston Matthews, Seth Jones made the first picks for the US men’s hockey team of 2022





Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane and defenseman Seth Jones and Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews were the first three players named to the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team on Thursday. “It’s no secret that we’re excited about our team’s prospects for the 2022 Games,” said Stan Bowman, general manager of USA Hockey, who also leads the Blackhawks. “Patrick, Auston and Seth reflect the high level of talent that will make up our final roster as we strive to bring gold back home to the US” The US has not won any Olympic gold since 1980. NHL players began competing in the Olympics in 1998 and went five times before the league skipped the Pyeongchang Games in 2018. The league, players’ association and International Ice Hockey Federation asked each country to select three players before the start of the NHL season. The list of 55 players from each country is expected in mid-October, with the final roster – 3 goalkeepers and 22 skaters – to be revealed in January. Canada, which won gold in 2010 and 2014, announced Edmonton’s reigning NHL MVP Connor McDavid, Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby and Vegas defender Alex Pietrangelo as the top three players. “We’ve got it down pretty well,” Canadian general manager Doug Armstrong told The Associated Press this week. “There are some minor adjustments we have to make here before it has to go in, but I’d say we’re one of the countries that you wish didn’t exist because your leftover guys have a great October, November, December, but so be it. That’s the way it should be. Precisely because of the depth of the Canadian hockey program, you want to try to make that list as accurate as possible.” Sweden selected back-to-back Stanley Cup winning defender Victor Hedman, Colorado captain Gabriel Landesog and New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad. Finland started with Florida captain Aleksander Barkov, Carolina forward Sebastian Aho and Colorado winger Mikko Rantanen. The Czech Republic selected Boston winger David Pastrnak, Tampa Bay winger Ondrej Palat and Columbus winger Jakub Voracek. The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have until January to withdraw from the Olympics as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. The tournament starts on February 9 in Beijing.

