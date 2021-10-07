Outlook

07 October 2021 23:21 IST

Delhi's School of Specialized Excellence gets a semi-Olympic swimming pool

















New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) An 800-person auditorium, a 1,000-seat open amphitheater, a luxurious world-class semi-Olympic pool with heating and cooling, an indoor squash and table tennis court, basketball and volleyball courts are among the facilities that will be available at a government’s School of Specialized Excellence in Delhi.

According to officials, the school, which is being built at a cost of Rs 39.73 crore, will be completed within a year, with all the world-class facilities for education and sports available to its students.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia laid the foundation stone of this School of Specialized Excellence in Mehram Nagar on Thursday.

“The new building of this school is designed with the overall development of the children in mind. This school building will be different from normal schools and the whole school building would be involved in the learning process of the children,” he said.

“It is our responsibility to provide all the facilities to schools, but a good school is not only characterized by a beautiful building, but also by the hard work of its students and teachers,” added Sisodia.

A government official in Delhi shared details about the proposed school and said the school will have 52 classrooms.

“All classrooms will be equipped with all modern educational facilities. Smart classrooms would be suitable for digital learning and have all the facilities to meet the needs of children. This school will also have eight laboratories. The four-storey school building Per floor, there will be two labs, all labs have the most modern facilities.

“Along with studies, for the physical development of children and to encourage their interest in sports, world-class sports facilities will be developed in the school building. Basketball courts, tennis courts and volleyball courts will be built on the roof of the school, which will are quite unique in their own right. Modern facilities such as rainwater harvesting systems would also be installed in the school building,” the official added. PTI GJS CK