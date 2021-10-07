Nebraska vs. Penn State Volleyball: Time, TV Channel, Preview





Lauren Stivrins is back, and the All-American Nebraska star’s long-awaited return was everything it had been looking for. Stivrins missed the first 11 games due to an offseason back surgery, and in the midst of her absence, Nebraska went through a wave of lineup changes, three consecutive losses and a drop in the rankings. But she returned against Michigan on October 1, and she, too, wanted to earn her spot. Stivrins posted 11 kills at .733 with three blocks in the sweep. Now, the Huskers will face their first-ranked opponent since the return of their No. 13 Penn State leader. The Nittany Lions are in the midst of a six-game winning streak after losing two consecutive losses to Oregon and Stanford. They looked impressive in a sweep over then-No. 3 Ohio State, and will then face their first ranked matchup since the Buckeyes. Penn State leads the nation as a team in blocks per set with 3.32 and Kaitlyn Hord is second nationally with 1.74 blocks per set. Their attack has also found its groove, led by Jonni Parker and other collaborators in Adanna Rollins, Allie Holland, Erika Pritchard and AnastasiyaKudryashova. MOVE UP: Penn State crashes into top 10 in latest Power 10 ranking As far as Nebraska and Penn State face each other, I expect an insanely loud environment in Rec Hall and some high-level volleyball. The Huskers have a talented freshman class that, amid shuffling lineups, fell to three ranked teams. They’ve had some time to come together as a group and will be up against a major Penn State opponent. When it comes to history, Nebraska has won nine of the last 10 matchups between these two teams, but the Huskers’ last two wins have been at the Devaney Center. Now they are on the road against the experienced Nittany Lions.

