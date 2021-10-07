



Beginner’s Guide for a Cricket Beginner The game of cricket is a standard game all over the world. It is a competitive game that also includes professionals in different countries. The game contains two teams, each team has eleven players. The two teams take turns batting and fielding; however, a coin is tossed to determine which one starts. A novice player may need to understand the needs and rules of a cricket game. Below are some of the essential guides that beginners should pay attention to. Rules of the game Cricket is a sport where two teams of eleven players compete against each other.

At least one inning is played in each game, with each side taking turns hitting and fielding/bowling.

A bowler from the fielding team shall toss the ball to the batter, who shall attempt to hit the ball with his bat.

The fielding team tries to eliminate the batters with… When bowling, hitting the wickets with the ball Full, catching a batsman’s stroke Also hitting the batsman’s leg for the wicket (LBW) or the wickets before the batsmen can reach the other end of the field.

The batsmen try to score as many points as possible before being fired by… Striking the ball and racing between the wickets before the fielders can hit the wickets with the ball. One run is when you run the entire length of the field. Four runs are scored when the ball touches the ground on the boundary. Six runs are scored when the ball is knocked completely over the boundary.

Before the field team can switch and start hitting, they must first take out ten batters.

The object of the game is to score as many runs as possible before the opposing fielding side takes ten wickets. The winning team is the team with the highest total. Equipment and cricket equipment As a beginner, it is necessary to understand the various equipment involved in the game. In addition, essential gears are required in the game to protect the players from damage and make it easy to play. This cricket equipment and equipment must be of quality. This equipment includes; a cricket ball, a wooden cricket bat, made explicitly from the ‘salix alba’ or ‘White Willow’ tree. The gears have leg guards/guards, gloves, a cricket helmet and a belly guard or box. In addition, there is necessary clothing worn at formal competitions, often white or cream-colored shirts or trousers. You can also use sweaters for warmth during the cold seasons. Some of the most common positions in a cricket ground are; batter There are two batsmen involved in each game. Their goal is to score as many runs as possible. When their team hits first, the aim is to reach the highest possible total. It’s all about trying to beat the opponent’s score if they hit second. bowler There is only one bowler in a team match, and she must throw it to the batter. fielder Fielding is the catching, collecting and returning of a batsman’s strike ball in its most basic form. A bowler and ten additional field players form a cricket team, with one designated as “wicketkeeper” standing behind the batsman’s wicket. Referee Referees are the two officials responsible for making decisions on the field. One is behind the stumps at the end from which the bowler delivers the over, while the other is in a Square Legfielding stance. Scorer In most cases there are two scorers, one for each team. They keep track of team totals, individual stroke scores and other game details such as bowling and who catches.

