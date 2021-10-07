Sports briefs, October 8, 2021 | Sport





Little Alphabet Heroes 5K The second annual Little Literacy Heroes 5K will take place on Sunday, October 10 at One Daytona. All proceeds benefit the Volusia County Imagination Library, which sends out one free book each month to more than 3,400 children ages birth to 5 years. Registration costs 30,- for adults and 10,- for children. Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/DaytonaBeach/DPIL5k. Volunteers are needed for construction, water stations and dismantling. Sponsorship is still possible. For more information, contact Serena Piper at (386) 317-3354 or [email protected] Xfinity and Camping Word Series Schematic Set Daytona International Speedway will host two NASCAR Xfinity Series and one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races in 2022. The NextEra Energy 250 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will take place on Friday, February 18. The Beef, Its Whats For Dinner 300 will take place on Saturday 19 February. The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola will take place on August 26. College Sports Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Daytona State College sports teams have several games this week. ERAU women’s football takes on Eckerd on Saturday 9 October at 6pm and Rollins on Wednesday 13 October at 7pm. ERAU volleyball will face Eckerd on Friday, October 8 at 7 p.m.; Saint Leo at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 9; Tampa at 7 p.m. Friday, October 15 and Florida Southern at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 16. The games are at the ERAU Sports Complex, 601 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach. For more information visit erauathletic.com/tickets. DSC men’s football takes on Webber International on Friday, October 8 at 7:00 PM and Atlantis University on Tuesday, October 12 at 5:00 PM. DSC women’s soccer will be at Pasco-Hernando State College on Saturday, October 9 at 11 a.m. and at Atlantis University on Tuesday, October 12 at 7 p.m. DSC women’s volleyball will be at Florida Southwestern State College on Saturday, October 9 at 2:00 PM and at Hillsborough Community College on Tuesday, October 12 at 5:00 PM. DSC games are played at the main campus at 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach. For more information visit daytonastate.edu. Regular high school football season The Volusia County high school football season continues. All matches are on Friday, October 8 at 7:00 PM unless otherwise noted. However, games may change if the Covid-19 pandemic continues. Here’s what’s planned: Atlantic Sharks vs. University Christian Christians, Jacksonville DeLand Bulldogs vs. Deltona Wolves, Wolfpack Stadium, Deltona Father Lopez Green Wave vs. Seabreeze Sandcrabs, Daytona Stadium Halifax Knights vs. Eagle’s View Warriors, Jacksonville Mainland Buccaneers vs. Benjamin Buccaneers, 7 p.m. Thursday, October 7, Palm Beach Gardens New Smyrna Beach Barracudas vs. Winter Springs Bears, 7 p.m. Thursday, October 7, Winter Springs Pine Ridge Panthers vs. Bishop Moore Hornets, Orlando Taylor Wildcats vs. Interlachen Rams, Swanson Field, Pierson Trinity Christian Eagles vs. Bishop Snyder Cardinals, Jacksonville University Titans vs. Flagler Palm Coast Bulldogs, Orange City Surf Fishing Challenge Surf Fishing Challenge from the Beaches will take place Friday, October 22 and Saturday, October 23, meeting at Lost Lagoon Wings & Grill, 2004 N. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach. Targets are red fish, whiting, bluefish and pompano. Fishermen’s meeting at 6 p.m. Friday, October 22. The sponsor party is Saturday at 12 noon. Oct 23 Registration is $35 online and $40 cash only at fisherman gatherings. To register, go to surffishingchallenge.com. Hosted by Roy’s Surf Fishing Guide Service. Blaine ONeal Memorial Golf Tournament The Blaine ONeal Memorial Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, October 16 at 8:30 AM at Cypress Head Golf Club, 6231 Palm Vista St., Port Orange, All proceeds benefit the South Daytona Community Trust. The tournament is named in memory of Blaine ONeal who was mayor of South Daytona for five years before his sudden death in 2010. The cost is $85 per player. For more information about playing, sponsoring or donating, call (386) 322-3070. Benefits of St. Jude . Golf Tournaments The par and target golf tournament for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will take place on Saturday, October 23 at 8:30 a.m. at Cranes Lakes, 1850 Cranes Lake Blvd., Port Orange. Registration starts at 7am The cost is $100 per player, $400 per team, and $30 per lunch for non-golfers only. Ticket includes breakfast, snacks, green fee, range ball, two drink vouchers and awards lunch. Lunchtime of the Italian Awards is from 2 to 6 pm. Stir It Up Music Duo will perform. Sponsors are needed. For a donation or reservation, go to https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/Events/Events?pg=entry&fr_id=133367. For more information, email [email protected] or call (386) 383-3120. Golf tournament for the benefit of Marine Science Center Tee off for turtles at a golf tournament that will benefit the Volusia Countys Marine Science Center. Sponsored by Paul Culver Construction, the tournament kicks off Saturday, October 9 with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. at Cypress Head Golf Club, 6231 Palm Vista St., Port Orange. It is played in the four-person scramble format. Proceeds benefit the programs of the Marine Science Centers. The entry fee, $100 per person, includes continental breakfast, golf balls, golf, lunch and prizes. Sign up at CypressHeadGolf.com/Marine. For more information, contact Paul Culver at [email protected], call (386) 304-5545 or visit marinesciencecenter.com. Table tennis challenge The East Volusia/Flager Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host the 2021 Talk of the Town Table Tennis Challenge at Warner Christian Academy Gym, 1730 S. Ridgewood Ave., South Daytona on Saturday, October 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The match kicks off at 10am with opening prayer and signing of God Bless America. At 10:15 a.m., South Dayona Police Chief Mark Cheatham vs. Flagler Beach Police Capt. Lance Blanchette. At 11am, Crossroads Church Youth Director Clayton Proctor vs. Providence Church Youth Pastor Jesse Herbruck and Chris Maiocco of Coastal Bible Fellowship vs. Jay Gibson of First Baptist Daytona Beach. Afternoon, coaches vs. coaches. At 1:00 p.m. athletes vs. athletes. This is a free event. Memorial benefits junior golfers The 19th Annual Jane Cerrone Memorial Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, November 13 at 8:30 AM on the LPGA International Jones Course, 1000 Champions Drive, Daytona Beach. Registration and continental breakfast start at 7.30am The entry fee is $100 per person, which includes golf, breakfast, lunch, rangeballs, special events, prizes, and a commemorative tournament gift. There will be an optional 50/50 and raffle. The tournament will benefit the Junior Golf and First Tee programs in Volusia County. The deadline for registration is Monday, November 8. For more information about golfing or sponsorship, call (386) 679-9372. Habitat golf tournament The 31st Annual Habitat For Humanity Golf Tournament will take place on Friday, October 22 at 8:30 AM at Sugar Mill Golf and Country Club, 100 Clubhouse Circle, New Smyrna Beach. The entry fee is $120 per player, or $70 for Sugar Mill members for practice balls, carts, golf, lunch, prizes, and drinks. To apply, call Tournament Coordinator Michelle Simpson at (386) 847-0477, email [email protected], or call the Habitat Office at (386) 428-5010. Tennis club meet The Redneck Tennis Club for seniors 55 and older plays tennis at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at Detwiler Park, 701 Horton Ave., New Smyrna Beach. New members welcome. Participants must bring a racket and something to drink. All experience levels are welcome. Free to play. For more information, call (386) 663-4918 or (386) 847-8759.

