Bear Predictions: Week 5 at Raiders





The experts at Sun-Times offer their picks for the Bears’ very first trip to play the Las Vegas Raiders: Rick Morrissey Raiders 21-14 The Bears are coming off a nice win over a bad team. The Raiders suffered a bad loss against a good team. As I use my advanced degree from the Chicago School of Crackpot Psychology, I see the Vegas crew taking all their frustration out on the Bears, whose win over the Lions didn’t have much nutritional value. My degree also tells me that the Bears will miss David Montgomery very much. Season: 3-1. Rick Telander Raiders 21-17 You wonder if Derek Carr’s ball will bounce into the hands of a Bears defender, the way it bounced off the Lions’ Jared Goff last Sunday. Happy things make a big difference in Las Vegas, Raiders’ third home city in recent times. Let’s say the dice roll 7-11 for the hot Raiders, snake eyes [no Montgomery, apparently no tight ends] for the 2-2 Bears. I’m afraid Jon Gruden is targeting young Justin Fields. Season: 3-1. Patrick Finley Bears 20-17 (OT) Are we sure the Raiders are good? Handing the Ravens their only loss of the year would indicate that. But other two wins came with the 1-3 Steelers and at home in overtime against the 1-3 Dolphins. The Bears would also be 3-1 with that schedule. And they’re not a short week after Monday night’s play. Season: 4-0. Jason Lieser Bears 20-16 It’s not as perfect as playing the Lions at home, but this game is relatively well suited for Fields and the Bears. They should be able to get the ongoing game going, and the Raiders don’t have a formidable pass rush to chase Fields. Hell is jerky, but ultimately more good than bad and hell leaves Las Vegas with a big win. Season: 3-1. Mark Potas Raiders 24-14 Bears are still developing offense with Fields quarterback and Bill Lazor calling plays. The Raiders, while having a short rest, will be ready to atone for a poor performance against the Chargers. Season: 4-0.

