2 Chicago Blackhawks Named After the 2022 US Olympics Hockey Team | Basketball





PHIL THOMPSON Chicago Tribune

Team USA Hockey has revealed the first three players to compete for gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, and two are Chicago Blackhawks: Patrick Kane and Seth Jones. Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews is third and the rest of the 25-man squad is expected to be unveiled in January. It’s no secret that we were excited about our team’s prospects for the 2022 Games, Stan Bowman said in a statement. Patrick, Auston and Seth reflect the high level of talent that will be part of our final roster as we strive to bring gold back home to the US Bowman is the general manager of Team USA, as well as chairman of hockey operations and general manager of the Hawks. It will be Kane’s third Olympics. The Hawks right winger won silver in 2010, losing to Hawks teammate Jonathan Toews, the Canadian team in Vancouver, and his 2014 team finished fourth, just outside the medal battle in Sochi. It will be Jones’ first Olympics. He played against Team USA and helped win bronze at the 2015 IIHF Men’s World Championship and a gold medal for the team at the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championships. Sign up to get professional baseball news delivered to your inbox every week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pantagraph.com/sports/baseball/professional/2-chicago-blackhawks-named-to-2022-us-olympics-hockey-team/article_ae7b78ad-152c-5fcd-a5ac-5458b31acc3b.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos