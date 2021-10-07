illinois vs. Wisconsin – Match Report – October 23, 2020

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois — Wisconsin will try to get back on track against Illinois on Saturday after suffering losses for the fifth time in seven straight seasons under coach Paul Chryst.

The Badgers (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten) have their worst starts since 1990, standing 5-8 over their last 13 games and 9-10 over their last 19 games.

In Badgers fashion are former coach Bret Bielema and an Illinois squad who also stumbled this season.

Bielema, in his first year at Illinois (2-4, 1-2), understands the pressure and interest surrounding his old team playing. Chryst was an offensive coordinator on the staff of Bielemas Wisconsin from 2006-11.

Paul and I were together six of my seven years there, Bielema said. There are some comparisons, but there are also many differences. The core core value of run-play action is very similar to where we were, but there are also a lot of unique, new things that stand out when we watch them on tape.

Chryst said he sees similarities between what Bielema does in Illinois and what he did during his tenure in Wisconsin.

I think if you know him and what he thinks is important in his team, you see that on film,” he said. “Of course you have a lot of respect for him, and I think he’s put together a really good staff. You see.

QB QUESTIONS

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz and tight end Jake Ferguson are expected to play Saturday. Both suffered chest injuries in the Michigan game and were initially listed as doubtful for the Illinois game. Mertz and Ferguson tied on three of Mertz’s five touchdown passes in Illinois Wisconsins blaze last season.

He has been able to practice. Those parts were good, Chryst said of his QB on Thursday. Expect everyone to be there. Fergs (Ferguson) have been able to practice. Those parts were all good.

Illinois looks set to stick with Brandon Peters despite some poor game decisions and accuracy issues. Backup Art Sitkowski is available should Peters fail.

ALL ABOUT THE DEFENSE

Wisconsin ranks third in the nation, leading the Big Ten in total defense, with just 249 yards per game. The Badgers also rank seventh in the country, with just 4.3 yards per game.

Stats are great, they’re great to reference, but the key ingredient is what worked Saturday (a 24-14 win over Charlotte), Bielema said. What we did on Saturday is what our attack will be heavily devoted to this week.

Illinois has held opponents to 20 points or less in three straight games for the first time since 2011, when it had a four-game run to start the season. The Illini have forced at least one turnover in every game and have an average of 2.5 sacks per game.

The Illini have given up 292.2 yards per game, which ranks 119th in FBS.

Illinois has been without two of its best defenders in linebacker Jake Hansen and cornerback Devon Witherspoon in the past two games due to undisclosed injuries. Both are doubtful for Saturday.

ILLINI RUNNING GAME

The Illinois ground game is led by Chase Brown and real freshman Josh McCray.

Brown rushed for 257 yards against Charlotte last week and tied his career high with two hasty touchdowns. His 257 yards were the fourth most in a game in school history. McCray ran for a career-best 156 yards on 24 carries against Purdue on September 25. The yardage was the most by a true freshman in college football in a road game this year.

PAST SUCCESS

Wisconsin has won 10 of its last 11 meetings with Illinois. Since 2003, the Badgers have left Memorial Stadium with a win in six of their last eight trips to Champaign.

