Cricket: Patiala defeated Amritsar and became champion





Patiala defeated Amritsar by seven wickets in the final of the Punjab State Inter District One Day Limited Overs Tournament at IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. First batter, Amritsar was bundled for 117 in 45.overs. Left arm spinner Karan Kaila wove a web around the Amritsar batsmen, claiming four wickets for 12 runs in 9.2 overs. He was ably supported by Aryaman, who threw a nagging length, conceding just nine runs in 10 overs and claiming two wickets. Abhay Chaudhary (33) and Sharad Lumba (21) were the main goalscorers for Amritsar. In response, Patiala chased the goal and lost three wickets. Pukhraj Maan remained unbeaten with 42 from 51 balls and Anmol Malhotra on 27 from 41 balls. Pacer Kamal Passi (3 for 34) was the most successful bowler for Amritsar. Kaila was named man of the match. Surinder Bhave, Punjab Ranji Trophy coach, presented the winners trophy and cash prize of 1.5 lakhs for Patiala and a cash prize of 75,000 to runners-up Amritsar. MORE NEWS IN BRIEF No progress yet in theft at BJP leader factory Chandigarh: Police have yet to arrest the suspect involved in the October 6 theft at BJP leader Manish Bhasin Manus factory. 18,000 cash, a DVR, two phone chargers and other items. Footage from a closed television camera nearby captured two people, with their faces covered, entering after climbing the border wall. A case under Sections 380 (Theft) and 454 (Local House Violation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Police Station of Industrial Area, Chandigarh. Ensuring proper implementation of the Right to Service Act, secys . told Chandigarh

On Thursday, UT advisor Dharam Pal instructed the secretaries and the head of department for the proper implementation of the Right to Service Act. A review meeting was held on Thursday, chaired by the adviser, with KK Jindal, Commissioner, Right to Service Commission, Chandigarh, and SS Gill, Staff Secretary, to provide the people of Chandigarh in a transparent, efficient and time-bound manner under the Right to Service Act. . The law pursues its purpose by empowering the government to notify public services, provide timetables for each service, appoint designated officials, and provide compensation to the aggrieved citizen. Tandon still a member of BJP natl panel Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon has been retained as a member of the BJP’s National Executive Committee. Party chairman Jagat Prakash Nadda released the list of members on Thursday. The committee is made up of 80 members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several prime ministers, senior leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, cabinet-level ministers and others. Voluntary blood donation program starts at PGI Chandigarh

The Department of Transfusion Medicine, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), launched a three-day online training program on voluntary blood donation on Thursday. It is being held in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO) regional office, New Delhi. The theme of the program focuses on 100% voluntary blood donation to understand the challenges and barriers in Southeast Asia. GRIID Holds Exhibitions of Adaptive Devices for Specially Disabled Chandigarh

The Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID) hosted an exhibition on adaptive devices (AD) for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities on Thursday. The students made several adaptive devices under the supervision of their teachers, including brushes, spoons, chairs, shoes and slippers.

