Desert Desirae: Local tennis star, three-time Grand Slam champion Desirae Krawczyk at home at BNP Paribas Open





“This area has just been my home since I can ever remember,” Krawczyk said. A former Palm Desert Aztec, Krawczyk and tennis are rooted in the desert here. So many memories that she carries with her to this day. “My father introduced me to tennis when I was two,” Krawczyk said. “He played in a smaller club in Cathedral City and I grew up there watching him and started playing tennis on the court. I did some lessons and then it just evolved from there and I just loved it so much. brought here.” Desirae said her first introduction to professional tennis came when she was a ball girl at Indian Wells when she was a teenager. And now seeded and playing doubles in the main draw, our valley tennis fans can’t get enough. “Desirae is a special kid. It’s very rewarding to see her play professionally here,” said Owen McIntosh, a local tennis coach and family friend. “I’ve seen her play 100 games, and to see her now at this level is just really rewarding.” “We kind of watched her go through all those years in high school in Palm Desert — we used to go to the high school games and then see her play too,” said Arlene Bauer, a local tennis fan. “So this is very exciting for me to see her.” Fast forward to this year – Desirae is playing her best tennis. Ever. And she has fun while doing it. She embraces not only the rewards, but also the journey. “I think I just learned a lot and it helped me for those moments when I played in the French open final for mixed or Wimbledon center court and then the US Open. It was just so cool,” said Krawczyk. “You’re this little girl who dreams about these things and it finally comes true and it’s just amazing.” But now it’s showtime. This is Indian Wells. A Masters 100 event. The unofficial 5th Slam of the year. This is a big problem and the community knows it. When they asked fans why they were watching Desirae, they exclaimed, “Because we love her!” “This kid grew up from the grassroots. So it’s very exciting for us in the desert to have her on tour and have the kind of success that she has,” said McIntosh. “I think I definitely have fans on my side, but we’ll see,” Krawczyk said. “I mean, I’m just so grateful to play here and it’s only my second time playing here. But it’s just going to be great to play in this atmosphere.”

