Picture this: Govt school with tennis, patio basketball courts and semi-Olympic pool | Delhi News







The school would have a semi-Olympic swimming pool, while the terrace would be used for the construction of basketball, tennis and volleyball courts. It would have 52 classrooms and eight laboratories with modern equipment. Recently 20 specialized schools of excellence have been made functional by Delhi

A government statement stated that stormwater harvesting systems would also be installed in the building.

The government of Kejriwal is taking another step towards making Delhi’s education system world-class by building a school that will be fully equipped with all modern facilities. Unique in its own right, there are basketball, tennis and volleyball courts on the roof to accommodate outdoor sports activities, the statement said.

Sisodia said: The overall development of children has been taken into account in the design of the school. This building will be different from regular schools and the whole building will be used in the learning process of children.

There would be smart classrooms suitable for digital learning. An 800-seat auditorium and an open amphitheater with a capacity of 1,000 people are also planned in the property. The length and width of the pool would be 25m and 12.5m respectively, so that children can practice swimming at the maximum at the same time.

In addition to outdoor activities, the school would have a track for indoor sports such as squash and table tennis.

Children from all over the world will bring laurels to India after receiving quality education from this school. The government of Kejriwal is committed to providing world-class facilities for children studying in its schools. It is our responsibility to provide all the facilities to schools, but a good institution is characterized not only by a beautiful building, but also by the hard work of its students and teachers, said Sisodia. New Delhi: the foundation stone of a new school in Mehram Nagar, which would be another Specialized School Of Excellence, was laid Thursday by Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia. Built at a cost of Rs 39.7 crore, the school would be ready within a year.The school would have a semi-Olympic swimming pool, while the terrace would be used for the construction of basketball, tennis and volleyball courts. It would have 52 classrooms and eight laboratories with modern equipment. Recently 20 specialized schools of excellence have been made functional by Delhi government A government statement stated that stormwater harvesting systems would also be installed in the building.The government of Kejriwal is taking another step towards making Delhi’s education system world-class by building a school that will be fully equipped with all modern facilities. Unique in its own right, there are basketball, tennis and volleyball courts on the roof to accommodate outdoor sports activities, the statement said.Sisodia said: The overall development of children has been taken into account in the design of the school. This building will be different from regular schools and the whole building will be used in the learning process of children.There would be smart classrooms suitable for digital learning. An 800-seat auditorium and an open amphitheater with a capacity of 1,000 people are also planned in the property. The length and width of the pool would be 25m and 12.5m respectively, so that children can practice swimming at the maximum at the same time.In addition to outdoor activities, the school would have a track for indoor sports such as squash and table tennis.Children from all over the world will bring laurels to India after receiving quality education from this school. The government of Kejriwal is committed to providing world-class facilities for children studying in its schools. It is our responsibility to provide all the facilities to schools, but a good institution is characterized not only by a beautiful building, but also by the hard work of its students and teachers, said Sisodia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/delhi/picture-this-govt-school-with-tennis-basketball-courts-on-terrace-a-semi-olympic-sized-pool/articleshow/86850185.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos