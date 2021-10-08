Indian pacesetter Abhimanyu Mithun announces farewell to all forms of cricket | Cricket News







“After serious thought and reflection, I, Abhimanyu Mithun, have decided to retire from first-class cricket to pursue other avenues in my career. In this regard, I would like to say the following: I have represented my country at the highest level and will always be my greatest achievement. The joy and pride of it will be something I will cherish forever,” Mithun said on Thursday. BENGALURU: Indian pacesetter Abhimanyu Mithun has announced that he will retire from all forms of cricket at the age of 31. In a statement on Instagram, Mithun has decided to retire to “pursue other earnings in my career.” Though he mentioned the retirement of first-class cricket, he is believed to be retiring from all formats in Indian cricket.“After serious thought and reflection, I, Abhimanyu Mithun, have decided to retire from first-class cricket to pursue other avenues in my career. In this regard, I would like to say the following: I have represented my country at the highest level and will always be my greatest achievement. The joy and pride of it will be something I will cherish forever,” Mithun said on Thursday. Mithun made his Test debut against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2010. In four Tests, the last being in 2011 against the West Indies in Barbados, Mithun took nine wickets with the best figures of 4/105. The long right arm pacer made his ODI debut against South Africa in 2010. In five ODIs, the latest against the West Indies in Chennai 2011, Mithun took three wickets.

“I want to thank the BCCI for the tremendous role they have played in my cricket journey. Their support has been invaluable. My cricket journey wouldn’t have even started if it weren’t for the karnataka State Cricket Association. They identified me, shaped me as a player and supported me through my highs and lows. It has been an honor for me to have played for Karnataka and to have won so many trophies for my state. I have made memories and friends for life. I would like to capture the excellent support I have received from the KSCA for nearly two decades.”

But it was like a Karnataka pacer where Mithun became wanted. Mithun was a member of the Twin Trebles with Karnataka and won the Ranji Trophy, Iranian cup and Vijay Hazare Trophies in 2013/14 and 2014/15. He also played in 16 IPL matches, taking seven wickets while playing Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and . represented Sunrisers Hyderabad.

I would also like to thank Vultures Cricket Club because they identified, nurtured and guided me on this journey. I want to thank the IPL teams? Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad for trusting me to represent and play for them. I would like to thank the members of the media who have covered my journey and highlighted my achievements from the start.”

In the 2019 Vijay Hazare Trophy final, Mithun took a hat trick in Karnataka and won the title on his birthday. A month later, Mithun took five wickets in an over in the semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana, in which a hat-trick was made with the trophy eventually won by Karnataka.

“I would like to thank my coaches who have always encouraged and trusted my game and me, my selectors who have always put their trust in me, the support staff who have looked after me, my various trainers and physios who have helped me to achieve my best fitness test. and to all my teammates who brought out the best in me.”

Mithun played 103 first-class matches for Karnataka, taking 338 wickets at an average of 26.63. He also played in 96 games on List A, taking 136 games at an average of 28.50. In 74 T20 matches, Mithun took 69 wickets at an average of 28.72.

“Thank you for everything. None of this would have been possible without the constant support and love of my family. Cricket is a universal game and I believe in finishing at the highest level. So I had to make this decision and look for better opportunities for myself and my family around the world. I am also convinced that Karnataka has an abundance of fast bowling talent and that they would miss opportunities at the right time if I extend my career. Thank you,” concluded Mithun.

