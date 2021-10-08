Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Prediction, Choice, Football Match Odds, Spread, Live Stream, Watch Online, TV Channel

One of the key questions of this off-season was whether Texas A&M had closed the gap on Alabama after the Aggies finished 9-1 in 2020, losing only to a Crimson Tide team that finished as the undefeated National Champion. But as the two prepare to meet Saturday night, the question is no longer whether Texas A&M has closed the gap, but whether No. 1 Alabama has enlarged it.

A Texas A&M offense billed as more dynamic than last year’s unit has flopped since an early season injury to starting quarterback Haynes King, and the vaunted defense of the Aggies is now on little help. That’s not exactly a recipe for success, as the Crimson Tide rolls into town fresh after an authoritative 42-21 win over Ole Miss last week.

Facing consecutive losses to SEC West after a 26-22 home loss to Mississippi State, the Aggies are at risk of starting play 0-3. That would have been unthinkable a few weeks ago when coach Jimbo Fisher entered his fourth season, promising to beat Alabama and coach Nick Saban at some point. As the two prepare for a clash, it seems only a miracle will stop Saban from bringing his record against his former assistants to 25-0.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M: must know

A Test for Alabama’s Violation: This will be the best defense Alabama has faced since it narrowly escaped Florida with a 31-29 win on Sept. 18. In that game, the Alabama offense exploded for three touchdowns on the first three possessions before slowing down, allowing the Gators to get back into the game. Florida gave itself a shot by forcing the Crimson Tide to kick three straight series into the second quarter. Keeping the Crimson Tide at bay for any length of time is nearly impossible, but Mississippi State is the only team to score more than two touchdowns at Texas A&M so far this season.

Aggies dabbles offensively: The most obvious difference between this SEC road game and Alabama’s victory over Florida is the caliber of the opposing team. The Florida defense came off the field in the second quarter, handing football over to an offense that ranks first nationally in yards per rush this season. The Gators found holes in the Alabama defense with creative play calls and quality offensive line play. Texas A&M’s 5.2 yards per carry is solid, but the Aggies don’t have a mobile quarterback like Florida and don’t have a passing attack that Alabama will have to respect. A few three-and-outs for the Texas A&M charge could force the Aggies’ defense into difficult places and allow Alabama to take control.

Injuries: Alabama received some bad news in the wake of the win over Ole Miss. Sophomore rider Jase McClellan will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury sustained in the fourth quarter of that race. But the Crimson Tide has enough backs in the stable to handle its loss. The injuries Texas A&M announced this week seem much more crippling. Cornerbacks Myles Jones and Brian George will miss the rest of the season, as will Luke Matthews. Jones has played sparingly after a strong 2020 campaign, but George was a mainstay in the Aggies’ secondary until injured against Arkansas. Matthews was expected to be the team’s starting center after missing out on the 2020 season, but had played limited snaps this season. Those injuries, along with King’s quarterback injury and receiver depth issues, put the Aggies’ depth to the test.

How to get Alabama vs. Texas A&M live

Date: Saturday 9 Oct. |Time: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Kyle Field — College Station, Texas

TV:CBS |Live Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Alabama vs. Texas A&M forecast, picks

Featured game | Texas A&M Aggies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

This will be the best defense Alabama has faced since playing Florida, but the Aggies’ inability to move the football on offense will give the Crimson Tide offensive a lot more cracks. Expect the Aggies’ defenses to bend without breaking a bit before the floodgates open in the third quarter.Prediction: Alabama (-17.5)

