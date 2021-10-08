RPI Hockey Finally Returns Friday Night After Nearly Two Years Hike – troyrecord

TROY, NY It’s been 581 days since Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute stepped on the ice for a meaningful hockey game before their season kicks off Friday night.

The energy level over the past two weeks has been really high, said RPI Head Coach Dave Smith. One of the things about this group is high energy. Our focus was good, our expectation of a real game at home is something I can’t describe in the right words. It is very high and they are very excited.

Adding to the excitement is that the Engineers will have the opportunity to start with Bowling Green, where Smith was an assistant coach for two seasons. RPI will turn around and face Canisius in week two, where Smith was the head coach for 12 seasons before coming to RPI.

It just comes down to timing and coordination, Smith said of getting matches against Bowling Green and Canisius. The Canisius connection is natural, not just because it is a four hour drive. I was there, Trevor and I were working together on the same staff, and we said, Hey, let’s go do something. Before I got here, the teams played once or something.

RPI and Canisius faced each other in 2019. RPI defeated the Griffins 7-2 on October 19 and 3-2 on November 23.

We hadn’t played the Bowling Green in a while and you look at it, call, you have some friends there and we said Hey, let’s do it, and when you start looking at things, the schedules match. That’s the most important part.

RPI Hockey is gearing up to open their season on Friday, October 8 when Bowling Green comes to Troy for the weekend series. (Photo by Joe Boyle).

Smith’s regime is cemented and there is no doubt that the roster is entirely his at this point. Despite losing six players to transfer and 2019-20 captain Will Reilly currently playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre, the roster is packed with depth and talent. Players are expected to play a 200-hundred-foot two-way game that asks them to be quick and conditioned, but also big and strong on the puck.

You can go by position. In net we love our goalkeepers and they all have similar characteristics. They’re all 62 or better, they’re all competitive, they all handle the puck, they’re all good goalkeepers, Smith said. On defense, we like tall guys who can skate and make plays. You can mix with the handy powerplay producer. Up front we want to stay heavy and fast. It’s really about playing a 200 hundred foot game which is what makes us successful and if you look at our roster, all our guys are committed to all three zones of the ice.

Important returnees in the squad include players such as Linden Marshall, Ture Linden and Ottoville Leppanen. Marshall and Linden became captains for the season, while Leppanen will wear the A for assistant. The leadership group, which is not only made up of returning players, builds on the 2019-20 record of 17-15-2 with a first round see you in the ECAC tournament.

We were a really good team. We played the best hockey I’ve ever played, said Leppanen of the 2019-20 group. We were really good and in the back of our minds we want to be that team again. With these new guys I think we can be there.

No college hockey team finished their season that year, Linden said of the 2019-20 season. It’s about bringing that momentum that we had from that season and trying to compete like we had at the end of 19-20.

Owen Savory, Brady Ferner, Cory Babichuk, Alec Calvaruso, Dann DiGrande, Billy Jerry, and Tommy Lee have all transitioned to different college hockey or junior hockey programs. Notably, Ferner has moved to North Dakota and Savory is in UMass-Lowell. Babichuk returns to RPI on December 30 as a member of the University of Vermont, DiGrande returns as a member of Canisius, and Jerry returns as part of the Long Island University team on November 19.

Every team in college hockey has become a melting pot of college hockey transfers and RPI is no different. Six players who previously played at different colleges will be selected for RPI this year. Shane Sellar (Dartmouth), Justin Addamo (Robert Morris), Jakob Lee (Merrimack), TJ Walsh (Northeastern), Anthony Baxter (UMass Lowell), and Jack Agnew (Boston College) all come to Troy with a wealth of experience. Sellar and Baxter are the only players to have played at RPI as Engineers and Visitors.

We look at things like this is how we do things here, Sellar said about getting guys to buy into the RPI culture and fit in with what Smith has created. You’ve seen the transition of culture here and once you set foot on this rink and in this room you’re an engineer and we represent RPI and that’s what matters.

Sellar and Baxtor will also be assistant captains this year. Baxter wears the A on the road and Sellar at home. Sellar has seen first hand the transition RPI has made from a team at the bottom of the ECAC and a team now fighting for an ECAC Championship.

I have seen the culture build in my time over the past four years. RPI has progressed in that time and you can see the changes that have happened, Sellar said. That starts with the culture in the dressing room. Everyone is one. We are a family and there is a brotherhood.

In RPI’s locker room of 30 players, 12 of them were included in the 2019-20 team. Six more have college experience with another team. The other 12 are players who are either freshmen or newcomers who served out the 2020-21 season while other colleges played.

One of the things we did with our transfers was that we needed a little more experience. Some guys who’d been around the corner and been in different buildings and won’t be amazed, Smith said. Baxter, Sellar, Addamo definitely bring that. Some of the younger transfers may not have the same worldly experiences, but we know they are good players.

The transfers do not have to last part of the season due to the NCAA’s new transfer rule, which grants student-athletes one penalty-free transfer. All six boys will be available for Bowling Green Friday night.

RPI’s schedule will be stronger than the years passed. In addition to their ECAC schedule, RPI has games against Long Island University, Northeastern, University of Alaska Fairbanks (a four-game Alaska trip for the Engineers), the University of Vermont, and Army to fill out their non-conference game. Conference play officially begins on October 29 in Union.

Puck drop for the opening of the 2021-22 season is set for Friday night at 7 p.m. against Bowling Green.