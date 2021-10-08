Shelton advances to round of 16 at ITA All-American Championships





TULSA, Oklahoma. sophomore Ben Shelton advanced into the main draw after beating the number 3 and 29 players in the country, while senior Andy Andrade added another victory for the Gators in the singles consolation draw at the ITA All-American Championships. sophomoreadvanced into the main draw after beating the number 3 and 29 players in the country, while senioradded another victory for the Gators in the singles consolation draw at the ITA All-American Championships. Shelton took two solid wins to advance to the Round of 16 in singles after beating two ranked players in the top-30 of ITA’s preseason rankings. It started in the Round of 64 on Wednesday, October 6, when Shelton faced 29-ranked Tennessee Martim Prata. The Gator defeated his opponent in straight sets to win 6-4, 6-2. In the next round, Shelton had a big task ahead of him as he faced South Carolina’s number three and one seeded Daniel Rodrigues, who finished second in the NCAA Singles Championships against teammate last season. Sam Riffice . Shelton shot out to an early lead as he won the first set 6-3. Shelton was two games clear of none in set two and would advance to the Round of 16 when Rodrigues retired due to injury. no. 14 Andy Andrade took part in the main singles consolation game on Thursday against Utah’s No. 98, Franco Capalbo, to take his first win of the tournament. Andrade claimed the first set 6-2, and secured the win with a fight in the second set, 7-5. NEXT ONE : Shelton will face LSU’s No. 24 Ronnie Hohmann in the Round of 16 tomorrow. Shelton faced Hohmann in the M15 Weston tournament earlier this summer, beating the Tiger 6-3, 6-2. Andrade will also face Pepperdine’s Eric Hadigian tomorrow. Singles main draw results No. 86 Ben Shelton Certainly. No. 29 Martim Prata (Tennessee), 6-4, 6-2

No. 86 Ben Shelton Certainly. No. 3 Daniel Rodrigues (South Carolina), 6-3, 2-0 (retired, injury)

No. 37 Kody Pearson (Tulsa) beats. no. 14 Andy Andrade , 6-2, 7-6 Singles main consolation results no. 14 Andy Andrade Certainly. No. 98 Franco Capalbo (Utah), 6-2, 7-5 Results doubles main tournament no. 17 Bradley Frye/Stefan Dostanic (USC) def. No. 57 Abdallah Shelbayh / Mattias Siimaro , 6-4, 6-4 Doubles main consolation results No. 9 Garrett Johns/Sean Sculley (Duke) def. No. 57 Abdallah Shelbayh / Mattias Siimaro , 7-6 (10), 6-4 FOLLOW THE GATORS SOCIAL:Twitter|Facebook|Instagram

