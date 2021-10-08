Sports
Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting could have eased the coaching pressure
It’s a lot of traveling, Lehmann said. It’s not that much at the moment because of COVID, but if it opens up and you have to catch up with games, we could end up with the Test and T20 teams in different countries.
That’s what happened when I was a coach. We had the test team preparing for a series in South Africa and I was in New Zealand with the T20 team. It will only happen more in the future.
It was the same scenario earlier this year when assistant coach Andrew McDonald took an Australian T20 team to New Zealand as Langer prepared for a test tour of South Africa, which was eventually canceled due to COVID concerns.
Lehmann found that the constant demands of travel were multiplied by the bureaucracy that came with the job.
You had board meetings, you dealt with administration, with states. It’s a huge job, he laughed with a hint of annoyance. You can say it. I loved it. It was amazing. But it’s a big job and you need help!
In the months before his tearful resignation after Sandpapergate, Lehmann and former high performance manager Pat Howard worked for that help from one of Australia’s best players.
Ponting was an assistant coach to Lehmann at times during the summer of 2017-18 and the subsequent New Zealand white-ball tour, making it clear that he was eager to become Australia’s T20 coach.
He was an extremely popular candidate and had been an incredible influence on New Zealand’s T20 tour, Howard said. He had given a lot of energy to the players and coaches during that period.
Darren coached on that tour, but took a lot of backseat seating. He was clearly tired. I’ve been trying to give him a tour for a year.
Ponting has won an IPL title as coach of the Mumbai Indians and currently coaches the Delhi Capitals in the UAE who sit at the top of the table. He told the Herald and The age he was very interested then.
I had a few conversations with Pat Howard. It never got into the details of details, timing, resources, structure etc. Because there was no time pressure for that to happen, Ponting said. It was an open discussion.
However, the events in South Africa in March 2018 led to so much change in Australian cricket and the appointment of Justin Langer to replace Darren Lehmann, in all three forms, was absolutely the right decision.
My life has changed a lot since then. IPL remains my coaching priority and it fits well with my media duties at Seven Network, Cricket Australia and Sky in the UK.
I spend the rest of the year with my family and enjoy a work-life balance that I’ve never had before. Right now I would have to give up so much to take on a national role. It’s just the wrong time for me.
This points to a major problem for Australian cricket. Some of the top candidates for state and national level coaching positions, such as Ponting, Trevor Bayliss and Simon Katich, are paid much more for a 10-week stay with the IPL rather than 10 months in the Australian system.
Having Ponting in the Australian coaching system would have been a huge advantage. This was highlighted brilliantly during a guest stint as Langer’s assistant coach during the 2019 World Cup campaign in England.
Not only was his energy and enthusiasm infectious, his advice was gold and he proved to be an important confidant to Langer and the players alike.
It is a role Ponting would be open to in the future.
I really enjoyed those one-off stints and would love to do them again if the conditions were right for the coaching group and my own situation, he said.
Ben Oliver, Cricket Australias executive general manager of high performance and national teams, says there are no plans to split the role.
Maybe I’m old fashioned, but I think it’s still a role for one coach… it’s really important that you have continuity.
Former Australia coach Mickey Arthur
However, sources claim that assistant coaches McDonald and Michael Di Venuto have been brought on board with a strategy to go on white-ball tours in the future as part of a plan to lighten the load on Langers.
While there have been ongoing concerns about Langers’ intense coaching style, the more recent focus has been the micromanagement involving his assistants.
There was an attempt to deal with this at a mid-year pre-tour meeting of players and coaching staff on the Gold Coast, with white-ball captain Aaron Finch later describing some of the feedback Langer received from a player review as confrontational.
However, the tours through the West Indies and Bangladesh in July and August led to more discontent. Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings and CEO Nick Hockley were forced to hold an emergency coach meeting with Finch, test captain Tim Paine and vice-captain Pat Cummins.
The three leaders then had one-on-one sessions with Langer to try to amplify their concerns.
It was, I think, a beneficial process to be able to provide really strong feedback and see the action taken on it, Finch told a departure news conference Wednesday, citing more defined roles for Langer and his colleagues. assistants.
Mickey Arthur, who was suddenly replaced by Lehmann as Australian coach at the start of the 2013 Ashes tour, has a different take on international-level coaching in the modern game.
Former coach of South Africa, Australia and Pakistan, Arthur is currently coaching Sri Lanka in Oman, where his team plays a series of warm-up matches ahead of the T20 World Cup.
Maybe I’m old-fashioned, but I think it’s still a role for one coach, Arthur said.
It’s all around you, your assistant coaches are where you get to work creatively with the different disciplines.
But I think it’s very important that you have continuity, especially with the last two teams I’ve worked with: Pakistan and Sri Lanka. You must have continuity, because within the system you develop trust.
It’s a system that hasn’t had much consistency in terms of selections and decisions.
Still, Arthur agrees that the occasional tour is important, to give the assistant coaches opportunities.
You do need to stay refreshed, but right now with COVID, it’s just so hard for everyone, he said. As cricketers and coaches we keep whining about bubbles and it’s not fun, it’s not good.
But we still did what we love and there are a lot of people who are far worse off than we are.
Whatever happens to the coaching lineup in Australia, something has to be done about it. Many feel that the current single-carriage structure cannot continue under the same pressure cooker environment.
