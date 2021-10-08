Sports
Top matches of Week 7 football
By Jordan Burton & Chris Parker
There are some huge matchups in week 7 of the football season with many major conference races at stake. There are four games with either two undefeated teams or two state-ranked teams. Below are some of the great games to check out in the area.
STATE FOOTBALL RANKING CLICK HERE
CONFERENCE FOOTBALL STANDS CLICK HERE
DISTRICT FOOTBALL STANDARDS CLICK HERE
FOOTBALL POWER RANKING – CLICK HERE
Carthage (6-0) at Joplin (6-0)
The story: Carthage has won two out of three meetings since Joplin joined the COC. The home team has won all three encounters.
What’s at stake: This is THE regular season game up to this point of the season. Joplin has one of the top defenses in the area and Carthage has one of the best defenses in the area. The winner of this game decides his fate for the COC championship and the loser needs some help. The biggest difference is that Joplin has already beaten Webb City and Nixa. Carthage has yet to play Nixa. A win for Joplin and it’s essentially over. A win for Carthage and still looking at week 9.
What to know: This match will be decided in the trenches. Yes, Joplin can score with the best. However, if they can’t stop Carthages’ Power Run game and keep the Tigers Always Wright and his company on the sidelines for any length of time, Joplin may struggle to find a groove offensively. Basically like this year’s Chiefs-Ravens game.
Webb City (4-2) at Nixa (5-1)
The story: As far as MSHSAA records go, Webb City has won 13 consecutive wins against Nixa, including back-to-back shutouts.
What’s at stake: A win for Nixa and the Eagles will play Carthage for a share of the COC Championship in Week 9, assuming Carthage beats Joplin. Also, Lees Summit North is currently the 1 seed in C6-D3, the district that houses both Joplin and Nixa. Nixa can’t jump Joplin, but both teams can jump LSN, which still has Liberty North, Park Hill and Lees Summit West on the schedule. A loss to Nixa and they are nearly eliminated from the conference race. Webb City wants to play the role of spoiler. The Cards are up against each other on Republic, so there’s almost no chance of them jumping for the 2-seed in C5-D6. They also cannot jump over Carthage for the same reason.
What to know: The lack of physicality that Webb City showed against Carthage has been remedied by victories over Carl Junction and Branson. I don’t see Webb being bullied like that anymore. However, they have no match for Kael Combs, who has been a nightmare on the outside all season. If he can pull a safety out of the box and secondarily keep the toilet away from the scrimmage, Nixa will be able to make Webb guess. Coach Rod is also the same guy who kept DGB in check, so this is going to be another fun one to watch.
Camdenton (5-1) at Lebanon (6-0)
The story: Their last 14 meetings have been split down the middle, with each program winning seven. Seven of them are determined by single numbers.
What’s at stake: A win for Lebanon and the Ozark Conference race is over thanks to head-to-head wins over Glendale, West Plains and Camdenton in consecutive weeks, which is arguably the most impressive streak of wins in the Ozarks. A Camdenton and OC win is split three ways with WP, Lebanon and Camdenton all having one loss. It would also bring Glendale back into the picture and set up a Week 8 elimination match between Camdenton and Glendale, with the winner claiming a share of the OC crown. These two are also both in C5-D5 along with Glendale. Camdenton’s win over Lebanon put the Lakers in a position to have the entire home field
What to know: Tristan Wilson is an absolute man and he, along with Lebanon’s offensive line, dominated the West Plains game and was also the difference against Glendale. Camdenton has none of that size and skill, but they are returning several experienced players on the defensive side of the ball, with Wiley Powers and Jaden Parkman two of the better stoppers in the league. Together with Landon Thomas, they will have to be ready to answer Lebanon’s relentless attack.
Thayer (5-1) at Ava (6-0)
The story: Thayer drove Ava last year (43-6) but the Bears won the previous four and seven of the last 11 overall.
What’s at stake: The winner has a clear path to the SCA crown, the loser is relegated to trying to settle for just a state championship. Thayer won it in 2020, Ava 2019, 2018 and 2017.
What to know: Webber and Swofford are SCA royalty and the longest-running coaches in the league. Few coaches in the Ozarks know each other as well as these two. It will be interesting to see who can throw in some wrinkles, especially attacking Thayer. Other than last year, the Bobcats have averaged just 15 PPG against Ava since 2010.
Fair Grove (6-0) at Buffalo (4-2)
The story: Buffalo have won two of their last three encounters. Fair Grove won the previous eight, none of which were close.
What’s at stake: This game is purely for bragging rights as these two are not sharing a conference or class. But it is also a unique barometer game. Buffalos have suffered two losses against currently undefeated teams and on the road in extremely competitive games. This is yet another chance for the bison to prove they belong to the local elite in a wide open Class 3 scene.
What to know: Fair Grove is one of the top scoring teams in the region, scoring at least 56 points in three consecutive games. The Eagles can turn it on quickly. Buffalo was competitive with high-level teams but struggled to get key stops. If they can limit big plays and come third off the field, this game could be a special warning. If not, it can quickly get ugly.
Marshfield (4-2) at Aurora (5-1)
The story:Marshfield has been 2-1 against Aurora for the past three seasons. Aurora won last year’s matchup 40-13.
What’s at stake:A win for Aurora takes at least part of the Big 8 East title with one game left against Reeds Spring. A win for Marshfield and the Blue Jays tops the conference standings in the loss column with Aurora and Hollister’s winner at Marshfield.
What to know:It’s going to be a clash of styles between a balanced Marshfield offensive attack and a ground-heavy Aurora attack. Marshfields Bryant Bull has thrown 1,424 yards and nine touchdowns with just two interceptions on 154 attempts. He is also effective in the round with 64 carries for 562 yards and 12 touchdowns. Dayvion Harris leads the team in rushing yards with 598 on 73 carries. Marshfield has 1,424 yards passing and 1,310 yards rushing as a team this season. Aurora has rushed 2,183 yards as a team against just 205 total passing yards. Kohl Rohlman and Ian Jackson deal the most damage for the Houn Dawgs with 732 and 722 yards rushing respectively. They each have nine hasty touchdowns.
Butler (6-0) in Warsaw (6-0)
The story: They have distributed four meetings since 2012. They are all decided by 28 points or more.
What’s at stake: These two share a conference and a district and the loser of these will find it extremely difficult to win either one. Butler already knocked out Buffalo, so a win here and things are basically over in the Ozark Highlands. Butler also holds a three-point lead in the district standings for the entire home field, which becomes even more important as Lafayette County is (5-1) in the district. Currently ranked No. 6 in Class 2, whoever loses this game will likely have to travel to see LC in the district semifinals. Warsaw still has a brutal series of games left with Butler, Skyline and Buffalo all waiting. The good thing is that Warsaw gets Buffalo and Butler home.
What to know: Butler has won 14 games in a row in the regular season, most of them blowouts. The hardest part is their defense where they rarely allow more than two scores. Warsaw has been offensively explosive, but they have never seen anything like Butler. How Brady Slavens of Warsaw handles the Bears’ defense will be huge, especially since the Wildcats will have their hands full trying to stop Brendin Patrick.
Classified teams
No. 1 Lamar vs. monett
No. 2 Carthage vs. No. 3 Joplin
No. 2 Fair Grove vs. buffalo
No. 4 Webb City vs. No. 6 Nixa
No. 4 West Plains vs. Parkview
No. 4 Ava vs. No. 8 Thayer
No. 4 Marionville vs. Sarcoxia
No. 5 Butler vs. Warsaw
No. 5 Lebanon vs. Camdenton
No. 9 Nevada vs. East Newton
No. 10 Skyline vs. Lighthouse Christian
Rest of the area
Glendale vs. kickapoo
branson vs. Willard
Carl Junction vs. Republic
neosho vs. Ozarko
Waynesville vs. rolla
bolivar vs. Hillcrest
Marshfield vs. Aurora
Hollister vs. Rogersville
Catholic vs Mount Vernon
Cassville vs. Seneca
Lamar vs. monett
Already Spring vs. McDonald County
Forsyth vs. Strafford
Mountain Grove vs. Salem
Houston vs. Willow Springs
MV-BT/Liberty vs. Cabool
Stockton vs. diamond
Ash Grove vs. Clever
Missouri Military Academy vs. Central
El Dorado Springs vs Sherwood
Osceola vs Liberal
Rich Hill vs. Jasper
Lockwood vs. St. Paul Lutheran
greenfield vs. drexel
Lincoln vs Crest Ridge
Pierce City vs. agape
Sources
2/ https://www.ozarkssportszone.com/2021/10/07/top-games-of-week-7-football/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]