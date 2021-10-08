Top matches of Week 7 football

By Jordan Burton & Chris Parker

There are some huge matchups in week 7 of the football season with many major conference races at stake. There are four games with either two undefeated teams or two state-ranked teams. Below are some of the great games to check out in the area.

Carthage (6-0) at Joplin (6-0)

The story: Carthage has won two out of three meetings since Joplin joined the COC. The home team has won all three encounters.

What’s at stake: This is THE regular season game up to this point of the season. Joplin has one of the top defenses in the area and Carthage has one of the best defenses in the area. The winner of this game decides his fate for the COC championship and the loser needs some help. The biggest difference is that Joplin has already beaten Webb City and Nixa. Carthage has yet to play Nixa. A win for Joplin and it’s essentially over. A win for Carthage and still looking at week 9.

What to know: This match will be decided in the trenches. Yes, Joplin can score with the best. However, if they can’t stop Carthages’ Power Run game and keep the Tigers Always Wright and his company on the sidelines for any length of time, Joplin may struggle to find a groove offensively. Basically like this year’s Chiefs-Ravens game.

Webb City (4-2) at Nixa (5-1)

The story: As far as MSHSAA records go, Webb City has won 13 consecutive wins against Nixa, including back-to-back shutouts.

What’s at stake: A win for Nixa and the Eagles will play Carthage for a share of the COC Championship in Week 9, assuming Carthage beats Joplin. Also, Lees Summit North is currently the 1 seed in C6-D3, the district that houses both Joplin and Nixa. Nixa can’t jump Joplin, but both teams can jump LSN, which still has Liberty North, Park Hill and Lees Summit West on the schedule. A loss to Nixa and they are nearly eliminated from the conference race. Webb City wants to play the role of spoiler. The Cards are up against each other on Republic, so there’s almost no chance of them jumping for the 2-seed in C5-D6. They also cannot jump over Carthage for the same reason.

What to know: The lack of physicality that Webb City showed against Carthage has been remedied by victories over Carl Junction and Branson. I don’t see Webb being bullied like that anymore. However, they have no match for Kael Combs, who has been a nightmare on the outside all season. If he can pull a safety out of the box and secondarily keep the toilet away from the scrimmage, Nixa will be able to make Webb guess. Coach Rod is also the same guy who kept DGB in check, so this is going to be another fun one to watch.

Camdenton (5-1) at Lebanon (6-0)

The story: Their last 14 meetings have been split down the middle, with each program winning seven. Seven of them are determined by single numbers.

What’s at stake: A win for Lebanon and the Ozark Conference race is over thanks to head-to-head wins over Glendale, West Plains and Camdenton in consecutive weeks, which is arguably the most impressive streak of wins in the Ozarks. A Camdenton and OC win is split three ways with WP, Lebanon and Camdenton all having one loss. It would also bring Glendale back into the picture and set up a Week 8 elimination match between Camdenton and Glendale, with the winner claiming a share of the OC crown. These two are also both in C5-D5 along with Glendale. Camdenton’s win over Lebanon put the Lakers in a position to have the entire home field

What to know: Tristan Wilson is an absolute man and he, along with Lebanon’s offensive line, dominated the West Plains game and was also the difference against Glendale. Camdenton has none of that size and skill, but they are returning several experienced players on the defensive side of the ball, with Wiley Powers and Jaden Parkman two of the better stoppers in the league. Together with Landon Thomas, they will have to be ready to answer Lebanon’s relentless attack.

Thayer (5-1) at Ava (6-0)

The story: Thayer drove Ava last year (43-6) but the Bears won the previous four and seven of the last 11 overall.

What’s at stake: The winner has a clear path to the SCA crown, the loser is relegated to trying to settle for just a state championship. Thayer won it in 2020, Ava 2019, 2018 and 2017.

What to know: Webber and Swofford are SCA royalty and the longest-running coaches in the league. Few coaches in the Ozarks know each other as well as these two. It will be interesting to see who can throw in some wrinkles, especially attacking Thayer. Other than last year, the Bobcats have averaged just 15 PPG against Ava since 2010.

Fair Grove (6-0) at Buffalo (4-2)

The story: Buffalo have won two of their last three encounters. Fair Grove won the previous eight, none of which were close.

What’s at stake: This game is purely for bragging rights as these two are not sharing a conference or class. But it is also a unique barometer game. Buffalos have suffered two losses against currently undefeated teams and on the road in extremely competitive games. This is yet another chance for the bison to prove they belong to the local elite in a wide open Class 3 scene.

What to know: Fair Grove is one of the top scoring teams in the region, scoring at least 56 points in three consecutive games. The Eagles can turn it on quickly. Buffalo was competitive with high-level teams but struggled to get key stops. If they can limit big plays and come third off the field, this game could be a special warning. If not, it can quickly get ugly.

Marshfield (4-2) at Aurora (5-1)

The story:Marshfield has been 2-1 against Aurora for the past three seasons. Aurora won last year’s matchup 40-13.

What’s at stake:A win for Aurora takes at least part of the Big 8 East title with one game left against Reeds Spring. A win for Marshfield and the Blue Jays tops the conference standings in the loss column with Aurora and Hollister’s winner at Marshfield.

What to know:It’s going to be a clash of styles between a balanced Marshfield offensive attack and a ground-heavy Aurora attack. Marshfields Bryant Bull has thrown 1,424 yards and nine touchdowns with just two interceptions on 154 attempts. He is also effective in the round with 64 carries for 562 yards and 12 touchdowns. Dayvion Harris leads the team in rushing yards with 598 on 73 carries. Marshfield has 1,424 yards passing and 1,310 yards rushing as a team this season. Aurora has rushed 2,183 yards as a team against just 205 total passing yards. Kohl Rohlman and Ian Jackson deal the most damage for the Houn Dawgs with 732 and 722 yards rushing respectively. They each have nine hasty touchdowns.

Butler (6-0) in Warsaw (6-0)

The story: They have distributed four meetings since 2012. They are all decided by 28 points or more.

What’s at stake: These two share a conference and a district and the loser of these will find it extremely difficult to win either one. Butler already knocked out Buffalo, so a win here and things are basically over in the Ozark Highlands. Butler also holds a three-point lead in the district standings for the entire home field, which becomes even more important as Lafayette County is (5-1) in the district. Currently ranked No. 6 in Class 2, whoever loses this game will likely have to travel to see LC in the district semifinals. Warsaw still has a brutal series of games left with Butler, Skyline and Buffalo all waiting. The good thing is that Warsaw gets Buffalo and Butler home.

What to know: Butler has won 14 games in a row in the regular season, most of them blowouts. The hardest part is their defense where they rarely allow more than two scores. Warsaw has been offensively explosive, but they have never seen anything like Butler. How Brady Slavens of Warsaw handles the Bears’ defense will be huge, especially since the Wildcats will have their hands full trying to stop Brendin Patrick.

