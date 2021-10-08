Sports
Tim Paine reveals PM Scott Morrisons’ phone call over Ashes cricket cancellation fears
Tim Paine has revealed that he has spoken with Prime Minister Scott Morrison about Ashes’ plight this summer.
England’s players have almost confirmed they will be touring for the squads, with England cricket officials set to tick the box this weekend.
But it came after long-running negotiations between the two countries, fearing lockdowns and quarantine requirements for players and families.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also brought up the issue of the tour with Morrison last month, as an extra push to ensure it got off the ground.
And Paine confirmed Friday that he had also heard that England captain Joe Root had agreed to tour, after Morrison also contacted him about the matter.
I’ve been in touch with (Scott Morrison) for a bit, but during my stint as test captain, I told Paine his SEN Hobart show.
He always touches the base to see how it goes.
He wanted to know what the bottlenecks were from the players’ perspective.
Meanwhile, Paine also hit back at former England captain Nasser Hussain, who this week criticized Australias captain for a lack of empathy.
Paine stated on his show last week that the Ashes would continue with or without Joe Root, stating that it would be worked out at the board and government level before players made any decisions.
That led Hussain to be critical of Paines stance, pointing out that England had played 18 Tests during the pandemic compared to Australias four.
Id like a bit of accuracy about it, Paine said.
I certainly haven’t heard any lectures on quarantine, as Nasser Hussain put it.
I think it was rubbish (former England batsman) Rob Key.
I thought I was playing it pretty much with a straight bat. Gave some facts. But it comes with the area when you play against England.
Paine also went back and forth with former England batsman Robert Key, laughing out Barmy Army criticism over his Test record compared to Roots.
A social media post from the England supporters group this week pointed out that Roots’ total run count for 2021 was just 80 shy of Paines’ career.
I’d like to say apples and pears, but it’s not even that, Paine said.
It’s a long way apart. The Barmy army watches a lot of cricket. You would think they would understand the game more than that.
Joe Root if he didn’t score more points than me, they’d be in serious trouble.
They rely on him to win cricket matches with the bat, I am one small piece in the puzzle.
However, Paine said it was a shame that Barmy’s army couldn’t tour this year, given the atmosphere they add to Ashes matches.
