Sports
Georgia vs. Auburn: Prediction, Choice, Football Match Odds, Spread, Live Stream, Watch Online, TV Channel
No. Georgia heads to the Plains on Saturday to take on No. 18 Auburn in the Deep South’s oldest rivalry, with the Bulldogs fresh off a dominating performance in a shutout win over Arkansas in Athens last week. Their defense is the best in the nation by pretty much every meaningful statistic and hasn’t given up a point since Week 3.
Auburn has an outside conference loss on his resume, but the dramatic win over LSU in Baton Rouge last week. The big win on the road has now given the Tigers a lot of confidence on their way to the meat of their SEC schedule.
What’s happening at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday afternoon? Let’s split the match up and choose straight up and against the spread.
Georgia vs. Auburn: must know
Georgia quarterback question:Starter JT Daniels still has a shoulder blade injury, but Stetson Bennett was more than able to carry the burden in his place. That said, Bennett faces a big challenge on Saturday in a rivalry game vs. Auburn on the Plains. The last time he played in a huge road ramp, he completed 45% of his passes and threw three interceptions against Alabama. That’s not to say that this Auburn team is comparable to that team from Alabama, but the podium and setting will be very similar given the long history between the two rivals. Can Bennett handle that pressure? Coach Kirby Smart doesn’t want to find out and would rather trot Daniels onto the field. But maybe he doesn’t have that choice.
Bo’Houdini’ Nix:The magical Auburn quarterback that Bo Nix took out in Baton Rouge last week was good enough for a stay in a swanky Las Vegas hotel. He coped with tremendous pressure and found ways to move the chains on a consistent basis, even when it seemed like play was crumbling around him. He will have to repeat the feat – at least in terms of production – against the Bulldogs to give the Tigers a chance. Expect more on the ground from Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter, but it will still be up to Nix to be smart when Georgia’s defenses disrupt the game.
Old storylines:Auburn topped LSU in Baton Rouge last weekend for the first time since 1999, making Bryan Harsin the first coach to do so since Auburn was coached by a man who is now a United States Senator (Tommy Tuberville). Harsin set one negative trend last week and was able to do the same against a Georgia team that won 13 of the last 16 against the Tigers. He was considered an outsider when he was hired last season, and perhaps he is enough of an outsider not to care about the troubles the program has recently endured against some of its biggest rivals.
How Georgia vs. Auburn live
Date: Saturday 9 Oct. |Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium — Auburn, Alabama
TV:CBS |Live Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)
Georgia vs. Auburn forecast, choices
Featured game | Auburn Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs
The best way for Georgia to stop Nix from using his magic is to keep him on the sidelines, which is exactly what will happen. Whether it’s Bennett or Daniels starting below center, coordinator Todd Monken will do everything in his power to shorten the game knowing that one of his quarterbacks is smart enough to be responsible with football. That said, Nix and his talented running back corps will do enough to make it a four-quarter game and keep it within two touchdowns.Forecast: Auburn (+14.5)
Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 6, and which national title contender will go down hard?Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread— all from a tried-and-true computer model that’s brought in nearly $3,400 in profits over the past five seasons — and find out.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/georgia-vs-auburn-prediction-pick-football-game-odds-spread-live-stream-watch-online-tv-channel/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]