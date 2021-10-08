Georgia vs. Auburn: Prediction, Choice, Football Match Odds, Spread, Live Stream, Watch Online, TV Channel

No. Georgia heads to the Plains on Saturday to take on No. 18 Auburn in the Deep South’s oldest rivalry, with the Bulldogs fresh off a dominating performance in a shutout win over Arkansas in Athens last week. Their defense is the best in the nation by pretty much every meaningful statistic and hasn’t given up a point since Week 3.

Auburn has an outside conference loss on his resume, but the dramatic win over LSU in Baton Rouge last week. The big win on the road has now given the Tigers a lot of confidence on their way to the meat of their SEC schedule.

What’s happening at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday afternoon? Let’s split the match up and choose straight up and against the spread.

Georgia vs. Auburn: must know

Georgia quarterback question:Starter JT Daniels still has a shoulder blade injury, but Stetson Bennett was more than able to carry the burden in his place. That said, Bennett faces a big challenge on Saturday in a rivalry game vs. Auburn on the Plains. The last time he played in a huge road ramp, he completed 45% of his passes and threw three interceptions against Alabama. That’s not to say that this Auburn team is comparable to that team from Alabama, but the podium and setting will be very similar given the long history between the two rivals. Can Bennett handle that pressure? Coach Kirby Smart doesn’t want to find out and would rather trot Daniels onto the field. But maybe he doesn’t have that choice.

Bo’Houdini’ Nix:The magical Auburn quarterback that Bo Nix took out in Baton Rouge last week was good enough for a stay in a swanky Las Vegas hotel. He coped with tremendous pressure and found ways to move the chains on a consistent basis, even when it seemed like play was crumbling around him. He will have to repeat the feat – at least in terms of production – against the Bulldogs to give the Tigers a chance. Expect more on the ground from Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter, but it will still be up to Nix to be smart when Georgia’s defenses disrupt the game.

Old storylines:Auburn topped LSU in Baton Rouge last weekend for the first time since 1999, making Bryan Harsin the first coach to do so since Auburn was coached by a man who is now a United States Senator (Tommy Tuberville). Harsin set one negative trend last week and was able to do the same against a Georgia team that won 13 of the last 16 against the Tigers. He was considered an outsider when he was hired last season, and perhaps he is enough of an outsider not to care about the troubles the program has recently endured against some of its biggest rivals.

How Georgia vs. Auburn live

Date: Saturday 9 Oct. |Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium — Auburn, Alabama

TV:CBS |Live Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Georgia vs. Auburn forecast, choices

Featured game | Auburn Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs

The best way for Georgia to stop Nix from using his magic is to keep him on the sidelines, which is exactly what will happen. Whether it’s Bennett or Daniels starting below center, coordinator Todd Monken will do everything in his power to shorten the game knowing that one of his quarterbacks is smart enough to be responsible with football. That said, Nix and his talented running back corps will do enough to make it a four-quarter game and keep it within two touchdowns.Forecast: Auburn (+14.5)

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 6, and which national title contender will go down hard?Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread— all from a tried-and-true computer model that’s brought in nearly $3,400 in profits over the past five seasons — and find out.