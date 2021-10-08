Why Men’s Soccer Fails in the US

Children in America are constantly reminded that sports reign supreme.

Unlike other countries in the world, there is a market here for every major sport; from basketball, football, hockey and baseball to lacrosse, table tennis and even esports, all with major professional leagues.

But the sport that has struggled to take off in the past is men’s soccer, despite being the most popular sport in the world. It would make sense that America, a country of 330 million people, would be competitive internationally.

So the question is, why is such a large and developed country struggling to put together an elite men’s national soccer team?

The answer lies with the youth. The American youth soccer system is extremely flawed. The main reason is that children from low-income families cannot afford to play at the highest level where the recognition is.

According to USA Today High School Sports, elite youth soccer clubs charge $2,500 to $5,000 per year for a child to play on the team, plus travel and registration fees. While for sports like basketball and football it is much cheaper for children to play at a high level.

Elite club basketball is played through the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), and while that can cost about the same as club football, high school basketball is just as important for young athletes to get noticed because of the scouting that goes into these games as well. . In addition, because high schools focus more on soccer and basketball, soccer clubs are often the only way a child is noticed by college scouts because high school soccer is not a viable way to move to the next level.

With these costs, it’s almost entirely children who come from financially stable families who can afford to be on teams good enough to get attention from colleges and continue playing after high school.

However, college football is still not an efficient route for athletes looking to turn pro. There are only a very small number of collegiate players who make it, and they are usually called up to Major League Soccer (MLS), which, while growing, is still a very underdeveloped league.

Miami does not have a varsity men’s soccer team, and other schools, including the University of Cincinnati, have recently dropped their teams.

With the sheer number of youth soccer players in America, you’d think there would be a way to produce top talent. The only way top American football players have appeared on the scene recently is by playing at academies in Europe.

Europe manages their programs differently in the way they access and develop their young players. One of the biggest ways is the national culture around the sport.

With little to no competition for other major sports, the focus of all of Europe is on football and the pool of talented players is always growing.

This may seem difficult to create in America, but it wouldn’t be if we adjusted one more significant difference between us and Europe. Top players in Europe don’t pay to play. This has allowed some of the best players in the world, such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, to rise to the top despite their lower upbringing. The reason kids don’t pay is that instead of the clubs being standalone organizations, they are affiliated with big professional clubs.

These clubs do not use their youth systems for profit, but to invest in their future. The MLS clubs in America are also free, but they are so few and their reach is small. With professional and semi-professional teams in every city and village, children in Europe never have to worry about money chasing their dreams or having a ball.

It is disheartening to see children with a passion for the beautiful game being chased away due to financial problems beyond their control. And with colleges like ours losing their programs due to a lack of interest and dedication, the future of men’s football feels bleak.

However, there is something to hope for as we see more young men born in America, going to European academies to play, returning to the US Mens National Team and finally giving our fans something to cheer for.

