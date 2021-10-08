Finn Reynolds Advances to ITA All-American Championships Round of 16





TULSA, Oklahoma. No. 4 seed Finn Reynolds won his round of 32 singles match at the ITA All-American Championships on Thursday. Nikola Slavic both in singles and with Reynolds and John Hallquist Lithén ended their tournament runs. Reynolds won his second match in as many days to advance to the Round of 16 of the Singles Main Draw. ITA Preseason No. 11 Reynolds defeated Joshua Lapadat of Kentucky on Thursday in three sets, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3. Lapadat, a lucky loser of the qualifier, is number 71 in the ITA ranking. Reynolds is the second highest remaining in the draw, along with Tennessee’s No. 2 Johannus Monday, also in the bottom half of the bracket. Reynolds then takes on Columbia’s Alex Kotzen in the Round of 16 on Friday. The No. 110 ranked player in the ITA Preseason Singles Rankings, Kotzen was named the Northeast Region Rookie of the Year in 2020. Columbia did not participate in tennis last season due to COVID-19. Reynolds and John Hallquist Lithén suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the Round of 16 of doubles, just points away from securing a spot in the quarter-finals. The rebel duo jumped a set ahead of number 48 Emile Hudd and Sunsuke Mitsui of Tennessee by taking the first 7-5. The Volunteer duo evened the match by taking the second set in a tight tiebreak 7-6 (5). Hudd and Mitsui then took the ten point tiebreak (instead of a full third set), 11-9. Reynolds and Lithén won four doubles at the ITA All-American Championships in their first event to compete together. Nikola Slavic fell in straight sets against Ohio State’s JJ Tracy on Thursday, 6-3, 6-3, in the Round of 32 of Singles. Henry, a qualifier, was the 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and recognized as Second Team All-Big Ten. 10/7Results Men’s singles main draw Round of 32 number 4 Finn Reynolds (Ole Miss) def. Joshua Lapadat (Kentucky), 6-4, 2-6, 6-3

JJ Tracy (Ohio State) defeats. Nikola Slavic (Ole Miss), 6-3, 6-3 Men’s doubles main draw Round of 32 Emile Hudd / Shunsuke Mitsui (Tennessee) defeats. Finn Reynolds / John Hallquist Lithén (Ole Miss), 5-7, 7-6 (5), 1-0 (11-9) For more information on Ole Miss Men’s Tennis, follow the Rebels on Twitter at@OleMissMTennis, on Facebook atOleMissMTennisand on Instagram atOleMissMTennis, follow Coach Hansson on Twitter@TennisToby.

