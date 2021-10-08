Should play better cricket, says Sanju Samson





Sanju Samson (Image: Twitter/IPL) sharjah [UAE]October 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson said the team needs to play cricket at a higher level if they want to win more matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sanju’s comments came after Shivam Mavi picked four, while Lockie Ferguson scalped three wickets when Kolkata Knight Readers (KKR) defeated RR by 86 runs on Thursday. KKR scored 171/4 and then folded Rajasthan Royals for 85/10 in 16.1 overs. With this win, KKR has consolidated fourth place with 14 points. Sanju Samson said during the post-match presentation: “I think to be quite honest it was a better wicket. It stayed a little low with the new ball, but it was a better wicket. 171 was chasing on this wicket. I We wanted to get off to a good start. We needed a strong power play. We wanted to do what we planned, but we didn’t execute it.” “If you look at the whole season we have endured a lot of challenges. However, we have shown character and are proud of the boys. We won some close games and lost some easy ones. We need to play better quality cricket to win more games in this tournament,” he added. “Everyone came with positive vibes, people were ready to go out and win games for us. As a skipper, I changed the way I look at my innings. It was always about thinking about the game situations. I would have liked to win more games despite scoring many points,” he said. (ANI)

