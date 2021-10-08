No. 12 Vols Take Down Gators, 2-0





KNOXVILLE, Tenn. Number 12 Tennessee took its fourth straight SEC win on Thursday, beating Florida 2-0 at Regal Soccer Stadium. Number 12 Tennessee took its fourth straight SEC win on Thursday, beating Florida 2-0 at Regal Soccer Stadium. The win expanded the UT’s win streak over the Gators to four, dating back to 2018, the longest stretch in the program’s history. Junior Claudia Dipasupil and freshmen Jordan Fusco found the net for Tennessee (11-1-0, 4-1 SEC). In goal, junior Lindsey Romig made three saves to complete her seventh clean sheet of the season. The Vols were dominant offensively, holding 64 percent of the game, beating the Gators 25-6 and taking 14 corners while limiting UF to two. Shaye Seyffart had the best chances for Florida (3-7-3, 2-2-1 SEC) and made four shots, two of them on frame. UF keeper Alexa Goldberg made six saves on the day. “This (win) was big. Obviously, all the points you can get are important in the league and then in the SEC East. It’s the first time we’ve beaten Florida four times in a row, so it’s a big achievement for all the kids in that locker room,” the Tennessee head coach said Brian Pensky . “I think our confidence just keeps growing with each game. Tonight was the first night in the SEC game where we scored first, so that’s quite a big deal. In our first three SEC wins, we had to come from behind “It’s also our first SEC shoutout. Hopefully those two things can build our confidence to go into a very tough place to play (at No. 19 South Carolina) against a very, very good team on Sunday.” The game against Florida was the UT’s annual Pink Night in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the team wore pink uniforms for the occasion. Kick-off was scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, but was postponed to 7:30 p.m. due to inclement weather. There were periods of driving rain throughout the game. Tennessee defeated the Gators 14-3 in the first half, with Dipasupil putting one in the side net on a penalty kick after 20 minutes to give the Vols a 1-0 lead at half time. freshman Taylor Huff pulled the foul that led to the penalty. Fusco found the goal six and a half minutes into the second half, an occasional pass from Jaida Thomas from 15 meters in the top right corner of the net. Taylor Baksay got a shot on frame in the 81NS minute for the Gators, but Romig was there to make the save and secure the shutout for UT. NEXT ONE: Tennessee travels to Columbia on Sunday for a 2 p.m. matchup with No. 19 South Carolina. The game airs on ESPNU. DIPASUPIL TAKES THE LEAD: With a goal and an assist against Florida, junior Claudia Dipasupil took the lead in total points with 17. She has six goals and five assists in the season. TRIPLE THREAT: Taylor Huff , Jaida Thomas , and Claudia Dipasupil are tied with three goals for most goals scored, with six each. SECOND HALF TEAM: Tennessee has beaten its opponents 23-3 after halftime, scoring seven times in the last 10 minutes of regular time and scoring two gold goals this season.

